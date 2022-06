HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. That’s Koa Rothman doing his thing at the last swell out at Ala Moana Bowls. Thanks to Betty Depolito for the awesome shot. Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2Day.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO