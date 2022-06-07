ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tijuana up for Word Travel Award

By Salvador Rivera
 3 days ago

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — The city of Tijuana often has the unfavorable distinction of being the “Most Violent City in the World” or “Most Dangerous City in the World,” but it’s also recognized as a top Mexican destination for travelers.

The coastal border city has been nominated Mexico and Central America’s Leading City Break Destinations by the World Travel Awards.

Tijuana is nominated along with Acapulco, Mexico; Belize City, Belize; Cancún, Mexico; Mazatlán, Mexico; Mexico City, Mexico; Oaxaca, Mexico; Panama City, Panama; Playa del Carmen, Mexico; and San José, Costa Rica.

Voting will be conducted online at the World Travel Awards website through July 29. Results will be made public in a few months and will be published on WTA’s website.

Tijuana has received this nomination for the past three years. It was also named Mexico’s Leading City Break Destination in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Tijuana was nominated Mexico’s Leading Destination those same years.

