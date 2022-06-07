ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Southern No.1 rolls through region on Historic Southern Belle route

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YhkuL_0g2a4weH00

GOODMAN, Mo. — Monday we caught the ‘New Southern Belle’, aka KCS No.1 traveling south through our region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SD3oM_0g2a4weH00

Sources tell us the train is traveling to different points south of Kansas City. There is a merger/purchase by Canadian Pacific of KCS that was approved last December but there are still some hurdles to cross.  Some CP cars are being pulled by KCS No.1. You can see the glass wall at the end of the train is a CP car.

The train spent time stopped in Pittsburg, Kan. Monday morning. It was spotted traveling through Joplin a little after 12:15 p.m. More information can be read here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xN7rQ_0g2a4weH00

THE SOUTHERN BELLE 1941

The Southern Belle was a named passenger train service offered by Kansas City Southern Railway (KCS) from the 1940s through the 1960s, running between Kansas City, Mo., and New Orleans, La.

Joplin was one of the few stops on that route which began Sept 2, 1940 and ended on Nov 3, 1969. They included: Joplin, Texarkana, Shreveport, Alexandria, and Baton Rouge.

When the Southern Belle ended her route. That was the last passenger train at Joplin’s Union Depot which then closed the very next day. And it has continued to deteriorate for more than 50 years.

In late 2021 the Union Depot was placed on the Missouri Places of Peril list which includes endangered properties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kNnz_0g2a4weH00

“It’s been here for over 100 years and people in the community have seen it sit empty since 1969 when the last train left the depot,” said Jill Sullivan, a member of the Endangered Properties program committee and  Executive Director of the Post Art Library. “I mean generations of preservationists and community members have been helpful to see something happen with the building and it’s pretty amazing that it’s just still there to begin with, that it survived urban renewal and other things that have happened over the decades in the city. And we’ve lost a lot of our historic buildings. But with Union Depot, it’s a very innovative building, it’s architecturally stunning, and the architectural design that Louis Curtis is known as the Frank Lloyd Wright of Kansas City. So it’s very significant in that.”

Now there are efforts underway, to bring new life to the building while preserving its historic significance. Read more here about possible redevelopment of the depot.

This KCS No.1 is an executive train which is used for special occasions and celebrations. This train is based in Louisiana.

THE 2022 KCS HOLIDAY EXPRESS

The last two years the KSC Holiday Express have taken a break due to COVID. But keeping our fingers crossed the train will run this Christmas season. Sources tell us there is no official schedule yet, but barring any COVID restrictions it will happen.

The train route is traditionally a fundraiser for the Salvation Army locations along the route. We will update information here on our news tab on KOAM News Now.

The locomotive pulling the KCS Holiday Express is one of four that were created as executive trains, painted in the traditional colors, and dubbed ‘The New Southern Belle’. The express is based at Kansas City Union Station.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover stories where you live. Scroll below to sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.

QUICK BIT LINKS to MORE JLNews1st: • Cherokee Nation Chief Wilma Mankiller honored with quarter BIT.ly/3MoDMmB • 49cc scooter I-44 fatal crash BIT.ly/3GXxk52
• Car veers off 76 Country Blvd into hotel pool BIT.ly/3GV3Rs4 • I-44 closes JPD Major Crash Team BIT.ly/3MlOXMN • Man charged 2 Felonies RE stolen truck pursuit BIT.ly/3M847F9 • T-Bone crash, W 7th BIT.ly/3PUamj4

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
tonyskansascity.com

Clay Chastain Warns: New KCI Is Just A Big, Ugly Parking Lot

Kansas City's foremost transit activist offers his perspective on this town's biggest construction project and how it might be looking backward instead of forward. Given that he's the only guy to ever win a citywide light rail vote, his comments are worth considering:. Clay Chastain: "Here we go again with...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Joplin, MO
City
Alexandria, MO
City
Louisiana, MO
City
Pacific, MO
City
Pittsburg, MO
Joplin, MO
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Belle, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Joplin, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
plattecountylandmark.com

LongHorn Steakhouse plans Platte County spot

A LongHorn Steakhouse is coming to Platte County. “We are looking to open in September,” said Jessica Dinon, a media spokesperson for the LongHorn corporate offices, in response to an inquiry from The Landmark this week. A major remodeling of the former Ruby Tuesday building at 9770 NW Prairie...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
northeastnews.net

Refinery integral to early Sugar Creek development

This early hand-colored postcard shows the Sugar Creek Refinery, Standard Oil Co., near Kansas City, Mo. The Missouri River and the operations of the refinery can easily be seen on this postcard published by the Southwest News Company of Kansas City, Mo. The land the refinery sat on was located...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Curtis
Person
Wilma Mankiller
kansascitymag.com

11 Things To Do This Weekend In KC: June 9-12 2022

Sugar Creek, a small town just north of Independence, celebrates Slavic culture in a big way with its annual Sugar Creek Slavic Festival. This year is the 35th anniversary of the tradition, which is a two-day celebration of Slavic heritage with foods like sarma, kolache and kielbasa, and performances of kolo or polka. There will be traditional dance groups like Ukraine Dancers and Sugar Creek Ethnic Dance Troupe alongside musical groups like the Brian McCarty Band and the Baric Brothers. Toast with a shot of Slivovitz and watch a cabbage roll contest—which you’ll just have to see.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Traffic Accident#Kansas City Southern No#Goodman#Kcs#Canadian Pacific#The Southern Belle#Joplin S Union Depot#The Union Depot
tonyskansascity.com

FIVE BUCK PER GALLON GAS IS NIGH IN KANSAS CITY!!!

Here's just a bit of shouting for emphasis . . . FIVE DOLLARS PER GALLON GAS IN KANSAS CITY IS NOW INEVITABLE AND THREATENS THE LOCAL ECONOMY!!!. In the aftermath of Memorial Day weekend it seems that gas prices are already on their way to the moon with very little holding back the inflationary surge.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Veterans around Kansas City may have to wait longer and travel farther if VA closes rural facilities

Workers at Kansas City-area Veterans Affairs centers say the potential closure of several facilities in the region would be bad for veterans. Veterans and members of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) District 9 union protested across the street from the Heartland VA Network on Tuesday. They say they oppose the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) proposed closure of many facilities across the country.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy