Blaine and Samuel Shaw were heading west on Interstate 70 on their way to Colorado in December 2017 when the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped their minivan for driving 14 miles over the speed limit. Master Trooper Doug Schulte noted that the vehicle looked like it had been "lived-in." After issuing a ticket, Schulte turned to walk away and then came back to ask where the two were going. ...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO