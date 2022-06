Asus ROG Strix G15 | 15.6-inch | AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX | Radeon RX 6800M | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $300) (opens in new tab) This is a lot of laptop for the money. That AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX may be last-gen now, but it's still a powerhouse, and the Radeon RX 6800M is a cut above what you'll usually get at this price point. It sits somewhere between an RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, unless you turn ray tracing on. That SSD is going to be a bit of a squeeze, but otherwise, this is a really good deal, and besides, you can always upgrade the storage later on.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO