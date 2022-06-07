Mail-in ballots start arriving in mailboxes Tuesday

Housing prices in Utah are so far above historic trend lines, that three cities are currently among the 10 most overpriced markets in the country. That's based on a new analysis from Florida Atlantic University. Driving the news: Average home prices at the end of April were about 56–65% higher than expected, according to the report which compared actual average prices to long-term pricing trends.By the numbers: Ogden was the third most-inflated market in the country, topped only by Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.Provo ranked No. 7, with an average home price of $585,024, 57% above the analysis' expected average...

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO