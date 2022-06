DERMOTT, Ark. (KAIT) – Victims’ families are still coming to terms with their losses days after five people were killed in a south Arkansas bus crash. At the site of the accident just west of Dermott, a memorial has been set up, featuring crosses with flowers in a variety of colors, along with a marker. That marker bears the name of the victims killed when their C.B. King school bus crashed into an 18-wheeler crossing U.S. Highway 65. Five people died and five others were hurt.

DERMOTT, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO