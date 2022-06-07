Relive the Oklahoma Sooners 15-0 win over UCLA through incredible images

Tiare Jennings and Jocelyn Alo led the way at the plate and Hope Trautwein collected her eighth shutout of the season as the Oklahoma Sooners rebounded from their first loss of the NCAA Tournament with a 15-0 win over UCLA.

The win advances Oklahoma to the Women’s College World Series championship for the third straight time and eighth in program history.

The Sooners started fast with three-run innings in both of the first two frames and then erupted for eight runs in the fifth to secure their 40th run-rule win of the season.

UCLA is arguably the greatest program in softball history, but the Sooners’ 15-0 win marked the most lopsided win in WCWS history.

Now the Oklahoma Sooners face the winner of the other WCWS semifinal featuring Oklahoma State and Texas. Texas picked up a 5-0 win over the Cowgirls to force the deciding game.

However, before we get to the championship series for the Oklahoma Sooners, let’s take a look at their incredible performance over UCLA with these stunning still images.