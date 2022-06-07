ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What the papers say – June 7

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSIPV_0g2a1dEL00

Questions continue about Boris Johnson’s leadership after a poll by his party, according to the front pages.

The Sun says the PM has “just” survived the “night of the blond knives”, The Guardian describes the confidence vote as a “humiliation” and The Daily Telegraph reports the “hollow victory” has left Mr Johnson’s authority “crushed”.

Metro and the Daily Mirror declare the party is “over”, with the latter paper warning the 57-year-old will be “out in a year”.

The Financial Times, i and The Times describe the PM as “wounded”, while the Daily Star says the “Fibber PM” has survived to “lie another day”.

The Daily Express reports the PM is “defiant and unbowed” as the Daily Mail quotes Mr Johnson as vowing to “bash on” and “focus on the things that people want”.

And The Independent looks ahead to Mr Johnson potentially facing further blows in two key by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton later this month.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Tory Party brands donor’s comments on immigration ‘unacceptable’

A Tory donor is said to have claimed “Sharia law is de facto law” in parts of England, in comments on immigration branded “unacceptable” by the party. Businessman Maurizio Bragagni described London as “worse than any African metropolis” in an online article for the Italian news website Saturno Notizie, according to a BBC translation.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Government’s Rwanda plan ‘is not safe’, court told

The Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is “not safe”, lawyers have told the High Court. Migrants due to be given a one-way ticket to the east African nation as part of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s bid to curb Channel crossings, as well as campaign groups and a union, have asked judges to block their upcoming deportation flight.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Daily Mail#Uk#Guardian#The Daily Telegraph#The Daily Mirror#The Financial Times#The Daily Star#Daily Express
newschain

Biden scraps Trump design for Air Force One over cost and delay

Joe Biden’s administration has scrapped former president Donald Trump’s red, white and blue design for the new generation of presidential aircraft after an Air Force review suggested it would raise costs and delay the delivery of the new jets. Boeing is currently modifying two Boeing 747-800 aircraft that...
POTUS
newschain

Billy Bingham: The forward-thinking manager who shaped Northern Irish football

Billy Bingham’s influence on Northern Irish football over the past 60 years was unparalleled. A veteran of three World Cup finals, one as a player and two as a manager, Bingham’s blueprint for how his small country could deliver success – through collective spirit, superior fitness and professionalism – was followed by one of his former players Michael O’Neill in guiding them to Euro 2016, their first major tournament in 30 years.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
newschain

US to lift Covid-19 test requirement for international travel

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the US take a Covid-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus. A senior administration official said the mandate expires on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny not feeling pressure ahead of Scotland clash

Stephen Kenny will send his Republic of Ireland team into Nations League battle with Scotland insisting he does not feel under pressure after a winless start to the campaign. Ireland face the Scots at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday having lost their opening two fixtures – Armenia in Yerevan and Ukraine in Dublin – to extend their run without a victory in the competition to 12 games.
SPORTS
newschain

‘I won’t give up’, Zelensky tells UK students

Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed student Ukrainian societies across the UK pledging that he would not give up or “concede”. territory to Russia. Ukraine’s president spoke to student societies at Birmingham University, Coventry, London School of Economics, UCL, City of London, Oxford, Cambridge, and Glasgow and Manchester over video-link and urged them to help rebuild his country once victory was assured.
EDUCATION
newschain

Former Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham dies aged 90

Former Northern Ireland international and manager Billy Bingham has died aged 90, his family announced on Friday. Bingham, who had been diagnosed with dementia in 2006, twice guided Northern Ireland to the World Cup finals, first in 1982 when they famously beat hosts Spain, and again in 1986. Born in...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy