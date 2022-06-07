ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Woman charged with manslaughter in baby's death in Cranston

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman faces a manslaughter charge in the death of 9-month-old from West Greenwich. Katherine Castaneda pleaded...

turnto10.com

Turnto10.com

North Kingstown pair appear in court in animal cruelty case

(WJAR) — A North Kingstown couple appeared in court Thursday facing felony animal cruelty charges after more than 50 starving animals were removed from their farm last weekend. The owner of the farm Salvatore Carfora and his wife Ciara Cunningham did not enter a plea to the animal abuse...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

North Kingstown couple accused of animal cruelty in court

NOTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown couple facing several animal cruelty charges appeared in court Thursday. Police said that Ciara Cunningham, 27, and Salvatore Edward Carfora, 34, were arrested by police on Monday and charged with unnecessary cruelty to animals resulting in death. Cunningham was also charged with domestic violence vandalism and disorderly conduct.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Grand jury indicts Providence man on drug charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday a grand jury indicted a Providence man last week on drug charges. Attorney General Peter Neronha said Robert Castillo was charged Thursday with possessing cocaine with an intent to distribute. The alleged crime happened back on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Student accused of bringing knife to Fall River middle school

Fall River police said Thursday that they arrested a middle school student accused of bringing a knife to school. Police said the student will appear in Juvenile Court to face charges of carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds and threats. Police said school administrators told the school resource officer...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Portsmouth RI man sent to hospital, charged, due to crash after brief police pursuit

State Police are currently investigating an early morning motor vehicle crash that left a driver hospitalized. According to New York State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, troopers observed a speeding vehicle traveling northbound on State Route 9 in the town of Malta. The patrol activated their emergency lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the 2018 Subaru WRX. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and instead accelerated towards the city of Saratoga Springs. A brief pursuit was initiated but was terminated by the patrol due to weather conditions, the high rate of speed of the vehicle, and the close proximity of the city of Saratoga Springs. Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, the patrol located the suspect vehicle which had crashed in front of 125 South Broadway in the city of Saratoga Springs.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Taunton man sentenced in 2017 armed robbery

(WJAR) — A 23-year-old man was sentenced to five and a half years in prison on Tuesday in the robbery of a Taunton liquor store in 2017. Billy Morris of Taunton and New Bedford pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court last week, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
TAUNTON, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

Flames shoot through Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a call from a home on Burnside Street on Thursday evening. Providence fire said it was an exterior fire, causing significant damage to the outside of a home. The home is livable and there were no injuries reported, according to Providence fire.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Somerset man accused of stealing over $100K indicted on numerous charges

SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) — A Somerset man who was accused of stealing over $100,000 from his customers was indicted on several theft related charges. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said that 36-year-old Eli Rego was charged with the following:. Larceny by false pretense. Larceny of over $1,200...
SOMERSET, MA
Jordan Alexander

Missing Woman in Warwick, Rhode Island

Imagine a family member you love went missing. This type of tragedy occurs all the time, all over the world. Three weeks ago, a 44 year old female named Charlotte Lester disappeared. She was last seen in Warwick, Rhode Island. May 16th, near the 3400 block of Post Road in Warwick. Her dog was located around Belmont Park on May 17th, a day after she went missing.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Rollover crash causes delays on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash backed up traffic on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that the crash happened at just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lane near the Smithfield Avenue exit. Rhode Island State Police said that the driver of...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Two arrested in connection with animal cruelty investigation

Two Saunderstown residents were arrested on Tuesday after dozens of animals were found in distress over the weekend. Ciara Cunningham and Salvatore Carfora were both charged with unnecessary cruelty to animals. Over fifty animals were rescued on a farm in North Kingstown over the weekend after responding to a domestic...
fallriverreporter.com

Seekonk K9, handler, capture 3 suspects wanted for multiple crimes

Three suspects are being charged after a K9 and handler captured the trio. According to Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella, while on duty, Officer Eric Schoonmaker observed a vehicle pull onto a private road marked no trespassing which was part of a vacant commercial plaza. Knowing this location to be...

