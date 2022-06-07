ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana’s Crane Alley closing June 18

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A downtown Urbana staple will be closing its doors for good in a few weeks.

Crane Alley announced over the weekend that it will be closing on June 18 after serving the community for 19 years. Owner Scott Glassman is inviting the community to come say goodbye and enjoy one final meal.

“It has been an honor to have owned Crane Alley for 19 years and to have been able to be a part of the community in such a unique way,” Glassman said in a statement posted to Facebook and Crane Alley’s website . “Thank you to everyone who supported us over the years. Thank you to our regulars who chose Crane Alley as their spot. And to all the employees past and present, thank you so very much for all your hard work and dedication throughout the years.”

Starting Wednesday, all beer and liquor, as well as Crane Alley merchandise, will be 50% off. There will also be deals on specialty logo glassware as well.

The restaurant will also operate on new temporary hours starting Wednesday as well. The restaurant will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight.

