Woman killed at Summerton graduation celebration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities announced Friday an arrest in connection with the Memorial Day mass shooting that left 12 people injured in downtown Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, of Charleston, was arrested by Charleston Police officers, detectives and U.S. Marshals Task Force officers. Simmons is being charged with five counts of attempted murder and […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant woman was injured after her son shot her while they were in a drive-thru, according to officials. The incident happened on June 8 at the Rush’s on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A passenger was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Debra Ann Robinson, 57, of Florence, died after being taken to a hospital, according to von Lutcken. The crash happened at at about 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Irby Street and […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A teen is in custody on several charges for a crash that caused multiple injuries and shut down a major intersection in northern Columbia on Thursday. According to a Richland County Sheriff's Department spokesperson, a 15-year-old was arrested on Thursday after investigators say he ran from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on a scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. According to Richmond County dispatch, the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Dr. in Augusta. The coroner's office has identified the pedestrian as fifty-six-year-old Allen Todd Henley.
VANCE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information they hope will solve the shooting death of a 29-year-old man found unresponsive after his vehicle struck a tree. Deputies say the victim, from Vance, was found unresponsive in his 2013 Hyundai Elentra just after 10...
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a crash Friday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Ben Sawyer Boulevard. Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed one of their units was involved in the crash. […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral service for Audrionna Kind will be held on the morning of June 11 at 11:30 a.m. The location of the funeral is the Clarendon County Resource Center Gym. The address is 1154 4th St, Summerton, SC 29148. Kind’s life was cut short on the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a third suspect in connection with the shooting at Green Crossings Apartments that left a 20-year-old female dead in March. Trajan Mack, 23, has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, according to the Columbia Police Department. Mack is...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — Orangeburg County investigators are seeking information on the fatal shooting of an Orangeburg County man. LOCAL FIRST | 15-year-old facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old Vance man was found unresponsive in his car...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina need your help finding a missing baby. According to the Horry County Police Department, 4-month-old Mason Bryant was abducted by his biological father, who is not his legal guardian, 23-year-old Akeem Bryant. The abduction took place...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a missing Bowman man who may have been kidnapped. Bernard Jerome Keitt, Jr., 39, was reported missing after midnight on Friday. Deputies believe Keitt may be in danger. He was reported missing from his Cavendish Road home in Bowman.
A Bishopville man was arrested and charged with “the threatened use of a weapon of mass destruction” after authorities say he threatened to harm people at a Florence Walmart. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s office 39-year-old Wayne Reiser used a phone to express racial slurs and threatened...
A former standout quarterback for Burke High School faces attempted murder charges in connection with the Memorial Day mass shooting on Charleston's East Side. Del'Javon Simmons was arrested late June 9 on five counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Magistrate Amanda Haselden denied...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person is dead after an auto pedestrian crash in North Charleston Thursday night. Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said it happened on Dorchester Road near Oscar Johnson Drive. Police Information Officer Harve Jacobs said it happened just before 3 p.m....
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina man has been charged with threatening a mass shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Wayne Anthony Reiser, of Bishopville, was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Cashua Drive in Florence.
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WACH) — “Grandma, I got shot,” Mindy Kind said, recalling what her 12-year-old grandson told her after a deadly shooting at a graduation party. He was one of seven injured while attending a relative's graduation party in Summerton, South Carolina Saturday night. Kind’s daughter, 32-year-old Audrionna, was killed in that shooting.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. Police responded to the crash which happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Oscar Johnson Drive. A female pedestrian was struck by large box truck and was taken to an area hospital where […]
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was found lying on a Rock Hill street with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg early Friday morning is facing an attempted murder charge, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to a shooting around 12:13 a.m. in the 1300 […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A pregnant mother is recovering from a gunshot wound after investigators say she was shot by her child in a Columbia-area restaurant drive-thru on Wednesday. According to a report filed by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. A Columbia...
