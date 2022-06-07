ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerton, SC

Woman killed at Summerton graduation celebration

WIS-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS...

www.wistv.com

WSAV News 3

Man arrested in Memorial Day mass shooting in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities announced Friday an arrest in connection with the Memorial Day mass shooting that left 12 people injured in downtown Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, of Charleston, was arrested by Charleston Police officers, detectives and U.S. Marshals Task Force officers. Simmons is being charged with five counts of attempted murder and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Pregnant woman injured after being shot by son in Columbia drive-thru

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant woman was injured after her son shot her while they were in a drive-thru, according to officials. The incident happened on June 8 at the Rush’s on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Passenger killed in Florence crash, coroner says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A passenger was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Debra Ann Robinson, 57, of Florence, died after being taken to a hospital, according to von Lutcken. The crash happened at at about 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Irby Street and […]
FLORENCE, SC
City
Summerton, SC
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed on Meadowbrook Dr. identified

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on a scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. According to Richmond County dispatch, the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Dr. in Augusta. The coroner's office has identified the pedestrian as fifty-six-year-old Allen Todd Henley.
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Deputies search for leads in Vance murder case

VANCE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information they hope will solve the shooting death of a 29-year-old man found unresponsive after his vehicle struck a tree. Deputies say the victim, from Vance, was found unresponsive in his 2013 Hyundai Elentra just after 10...
VANCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant PD cruiser involved in crash Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a crash Friday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Ben Sawyer Boulevard. Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed one of their units was involved in the crash. […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
#Violent Crime#Prisma Health
WIS-TV

Third arrest made in fatal Greene Crossing Apartments shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a third suspect in connection with the shooting at Green Crossings Apartments that left a 20-year-old female dead in March. Trajan Mack, 23, has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, according to the Columbia Police Department. Mack is...
wach.com

Man found shot dead inside car in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — Orangeburg County investigators are seeking information on the fatal shooting of an Orangeburg County man. LOCAL FIRST | 15-year-old facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old Vance man was found unresponsive in his car...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg Co. deputies search for missing man in possible kidnapping case

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a missing Bowman man who may have been kidnapped. Bernard Jerome Keitt, Jr., 39, was reported missing after midnight on Friday. Deputies believe Keitt may be in danger. He was reported missing from his Cavendish Road home in Bowman.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Mass Shooting Threat Made Towards Florence County Walmart

A Bishopville man was arrested and charged with “the threatened use of a weapon of mass destruction” after authorities say he threatened to harm people at a Florence Walmart. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s office 39-year-old Wayne Reiser used a phone to express racial slurs and threatened...
live5news.com

One dead following auto pedestrian crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person is dead after an auto pedestrian crash in North Charleston Thursday night. Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said it happened on Dorchester Road near Oscar Johnson Drive. Police Information Officer Harve Jacobs said it happened just before 3 p.m....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

SC man charged with threatening mass shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina man has been charged with threatening a mass shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Wayne Anthony Reiser, of Bishopville, was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Cashua Drive in Florence.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WTOV 9

Mother of 5 shot to death at graduation party, 7 others injured, grandmother says

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WACH) — “Grandma, I got shot,” Mindy Kind said, recalling what her 12-year-old grandson told her after a deadly shooting at a graduation party. He was one of seven injured while attending a relative's graduation party in Summerton, South Carolina Saturday night. Kind’s daughter, 32-year-old Audrionna, was killed in that shooting.
SUMMERTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Pedestrian dies after crash on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. Police responded to the crash which happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Oscar Johnson Drive. A female pedestrian was struck by large box truck and was taken to an area hospital where […]

