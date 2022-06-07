Woman killed at Summerton graduation celebration

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a missing Bowman man who may have been kidnapped. Bernard Jerome Keitt, Jr., 39, was reported missing after midnight on Friday. Deputies believe Keitt may be in danger. He was reported missing from his Cavendish Road home in Bowman.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO