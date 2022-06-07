ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim identified in shooting that injured two others at Salt Lake City apartment complex

By Spencer Burt, Spencer Joseph
 6 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a Salt Lake City apartment complex Monday evening.

Wednesday morning, the victim was identified as 19-year-old Anthony Wheatley.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, police were called to the Seasons at Pebble Creek Apartments at 1700 South and Redwood Road.

Officers arrived to find a "very chaotic scene," Salt Lake City Police Department spokesman Brent Weisberg said.

Wheatley was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted lifesaving measures including CPR and applying tourniquets, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two shooting victims — an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man — were been taken to local hospitals. One was in serious condition and the other was in critical condition initially, but on Tuesday SLCPD announced that they were both in serious condition and one had already been released from the hospital.

Another person, a 21-year-old man, was also injured, but not shot. Police said Tuesday that he was hit with a gun during the fight. He has also been released from the hospital.

SLCPD initially said it appeared the shooting was part of a home invasion, but later said that was not the case based on new information. Instead, they said there was a fight of some sort in one of the units where several people were inside who likely knew each other.

Witnesses said they heard a large commotion that sounded like a fight prior to the shooting.

The scene is secure and police said there is no threat to the public.

Investigators believe several people fled the scene after the shooting in two separate cars. One was later located at 1150 S. Redwood Road, and the other was found at 60 S. Redwood. Both vehicles were secured as evidence in the investigation.

In an update given Tuesday, police said the injured victims were in the cars. Two of them were in one car, and investigators believe someone in that car flagged down a driver on Redwood Road and asked for a ride to the hospital. Officers found the other injured victim in the other car. They performed lifesaving measures before an ambulance arrived to transport him to the hospital.

Police had still not arrested any suspects as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department at 801-799-3000.

