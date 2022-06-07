Bulldog hoops adds another big man

(KSEE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball program announced on Monday that Isaih Moore is joining the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer.



Moore has already played for three different Division I schools – College of Charleston, St. John’s and Southern Mississippi last season – and also spent a year at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi.

In a press release, Bulldogs head coach Justin Hutson called the 6-foot-10 South Carolina native “a versatile and athletic forward, who plays all over the floor. He can impact the basketball game in a variety of ways, and has a passion to learn and get better. Isaih has one year left of college basketball and we are excited to make it a good one for him.”



After spending his freshman season at College of Charleston, Moore was a junior college All-American as a sophomore, and averaged nearly 10 points per game one year later in his lone season at St. John’s.



He was the third-leading scorer on a Southern Miss squad last season that won one conference game.



Moore is one of three frontcourt transfers joining the Bulldogs, who have lost three big men this offseason, including First Team All-MW player Orlando Robinson, who has said he plans on keeping his name in the upcoming NBA Draft.

