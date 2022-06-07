ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Alexandria police locate missing teenager, baby

By Christa Swanson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yz5GF_0g2a08BO00

ALEXANDRIA, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Alexandria police located a teenager after she went missing on Monday.

The 15-year-old was last seen near Bolton and Rapides Ave. earlier Monday and was believed to be with her 18-month-old daughter.

She is around 5’2″ tall and weighs about 165 lbs.

Alexandria police located her Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, they thanked the public for their help in locating the teen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Alexandria PD: Acxel Sandoval, runaway teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (June 9, 2022) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Acxel Sandovol, 16, of Alexandria. He packed his belongings and left his residence on Webster Street on Tuesday. He may be in the Lake Charles area. If you have any information or know the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD seeks help in finding runaway juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Axcel Sandovol, 16, of Alexandria. According to APD, Axcel packed up his belongings and left his residence of Webster Street on Tuesday. He may be in the Lake Charles area. If you have any information...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

La. man wanted for murder detained

ALEXANDRIA, La. – (WNTZ) On June 6, 2022, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) were made aware of 60-year-old Jimie R. Jones’s alleged attempted second-degree murder of his former girlfriend in Alexandria, LA. After follow-up by APSO Detectives, they made contact with the Mansura Police Department to be on the lookout for the suspect and/or the vehicle he was last seen driving.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Alexandria, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Alexandria, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Jada Moore#Law Enforcement#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cenlanow.com

Update: Public asked to help find attempted murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (June 7, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted for the attempted second degree murder of his former girlfriend. Jimie R. Jones, 60, is suspected of firing multiple gun shots from his vehicle at approximately 3:15...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 8, 2022. Kordell Joseph Rashaan Guillory, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies. Benjamin Author Mackey, 25, Lake Charles: Illegal use of a motor vehicle with the intent to harm. Logan Ray...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating Tuesday night homicide on Willow Glen Road

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Bethel Apartments on Willow Glen Road around 9:30 p.m. Officers found Robert Lee Lewis, 22, of Alexandria, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at a local hospital. APD said they...
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy