Alexandria police locate missing teenager, baby

ALEXANDRIA, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Alexandria police located a teenager after she went missing on Monday.

The 15-year-old was last seen near Bolton and Rapides Ave. earlier Monday and was believed to be with her 18-month-old daughter.

She is around 5’2″ tall and weighs about 165 lbs.

Alexandria police located her Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, they thanked the public for their help in locating the teen.

