In an official statement, The Walt Disney Company’s board backed CEO Bob Chapek and his leadership. Susan E. Arnold, chairwoman of the board, said in the statement to the New York Times, “The strength of the Walt Disney Company’s businesses coming out of the pandemic is a testament to Bob’s leadership and vision for the company’s future. In this important time of business growth and transformation, we are committed to keeping Disney on the successful path it is on today, and Bob and his leadership team have the support and confidence of the Board.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO