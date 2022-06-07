ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

I thought better of you than this, Eddie Mauro

By Gina Battani
bleedingheartland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGina Battani is a Navy veteran, gender violence survivor turned gender violence prevention consultant, and the founder/CEO of Iowa Foundation for Resilient Communities. I’ve known some of the Mauro family for years. I thought better of you than this, Eddie Mauro. For the past two years, you’ve told...

www.bleedingheartland.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa legislature set to become more diverse in 2023

People of color and Iowans who identify as part of the LGBTQ community are on track to hold more seats in the state House and Senate next year, based on results from the June 7 primary elections. The Democratic nominees include candidates who would add to the legislature's diversity in...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Reynolds helps oust 4 sitting GOP legislators in primary

DES MOINES, IA — It is not usual for a sitting governor to endorse several newcomer candidates. But Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed four candidates in the House who are for public tax dollars for private school funding; and every single one of them won Tuesday night. Zachary Dieken won the Republican primary for District 5, […]
IOWA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Men, Shave Off Your Mustaches To Stay Out of Iowa Jail

Every once in a while, you'll come across these weird laws that are just too ridiculous to be true. Then you question who even thought to create these strange statutes. I was researching some peculiar laws in Iowa I discovered on the Only in Your State website. These laws are truly unusual, especially the laws that are really targeting the men in Iowa. If you have kissed a woman for longer than five minutes, winked at a woman you don't know, or you kissed a woman in public while sporting a mustache...then congratulations! You'd be classified as an offender in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

What went right for Mike Franken and wrong for Abby Finkenauer

Retired Admiral Mike Franken decisively won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on June 7, taking about 55 percent of the vote to 40 percent for former U.S. Representative Abby Finkenauer and just under 5 percent for Dr. Glenn Hurst. The nominee will face Senator Chuck Grassley, who defeated GOP...
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Mitchell, Widbin defeated in Republican primaries

DES MOINES – Iowa Rep. Joe Mitchell (R-Wayland) was ousted in Tuesday’s primary voting for State Rep. District 87. Mitchell, whose district has changed for the upcoming term due to state redistricting, is serving his second term representing southeast Iowa, including northwest Lee County. The new 87th district...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: A mean, disappointing 2022 Iowa legislative session

The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak. On the session’s first day, Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, declared that public schools and the media have a “sinister agenda” aimed at harming children. With that began a session where many majority Republicans and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds assailed public education. Chapman even proposed legislation that would have made teachers and school staff into criminals for making books he dubbed obscene available in libraries.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
98.1 KHAK

Traveling Group of Criminals Are Targeting Eastern Iowa

A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa seeing ‘somewhat of a surge’ in COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID-19 cases are trending back up in Iowa, according to a health leader in Dubuque. The graph below shows statewide positive COVID-19 tests and is taken from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The bump at the far right representing recent weeks is smaller than the high points of Winter 2020 and January 2022. However, according to Mary Rose Corrigan, Public Health Specialist for the city of Dubuque, “the incline of the curve is getting steeper all the time.” Corrigan added, “The pandemic is definitely not over. In fact, we’ve seen increasing cases since the first part of April here in Dubuque County and generally in Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Believe Women#Violence Against Women#Racism#Navy
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Eastern Iowa High Schooler Chases National Baseball Records

They say records were made to be broken and this Iowa high school baseball player has a chance to make that happen. Austin Hilmer is a student at North Linn high school who is staring down history. It's not just Iowa history Austin is looking at either, he has a chance at breaking a national record. What's unique about this record is... it's held by his older brother!
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
KCCI.com

In Iowa, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Tuesday's primary election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voter turnout inTuesday's primary election was higher than in previous ones, according to unofficial numbers released by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the election. That's the second-highest total for a primary since 1994. Additionally, more than 73,000 Iowans...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy