OKLAHOMA CITY -- If we're going to talk about Texas' magical run to the finals of the Women's College World Series and the David vs. Goliath matchup against No. 1-ranked Oklahoma that will begin on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App), we need to first rewind the tape a month to the beginning of the NCAA tournament and unravel the slights and snubs that led to this Longhorns team feeling as if it had everything to prove and nothing to lose.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO