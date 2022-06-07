ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

US service member may have planted explosives in inside attack at Army base, injuring 4 others

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439bBB_0g2Zyu0300

An inside attack on a US military base in Syria that injured four soldiers might have been carried out by a fellow service member, Army officials said.

The potential suspect is back stateside as the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division and Air Force Office of Special Investigations probes the April 7 attack on the base called Green Village, an Army spokesperson said.

The explosives were put in an ammunition holding area and shower facility. Two officials told CNN the explosives were “not insignificant” and had more detonation power than a hand grenade.

The four soldiers were evaluated for possible traumatic brain injuries and other minor injuries.

“At this point, these are just allegations, all suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless convicted in a court of law,” the military said in a statement, according to CNN.

“The investigation is ongoing, which may or may not, develop sufficient evidence to identify a perpetrator(s) and have enough evidence to ensure a conviction in a court of law. No further information will be released at this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQD6i_0g2Zyu0300
The suspect put explosives in an ammunition holding area and shower facility.
DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Originally, the US military said the injuries were caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire, but later said the attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” on the base.

The attack happened in the dead of night and security footage shows two instances of a figure moving quickly, CNN reported.

Officials are also looking into if soldiers were guarding either location where the bombs went off, CNN reported. Officials couldn’t tell the outlet what the motive for the attack might have been.

Hundreds of troops are stationed in eastern Syria to help counter the Islamic State group.

With Post wires

Comments / 2

Related
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Indonesian colonel sentenced to life in jail for throwing bodies of teens into river after hitting them with car

An army colonel in Indonesia was sentenced to life in prison by the country’s military tribunal for dumping the remains of two teenagers in a river after his car collided with their motorcycle in a traffic accident last year.Judges at the Jakarta military tribunal said they considered Colonel Priyanto’s actions – which led to the deaths of the two teens aged 17 and 14 – to be premeditated murder.The court also ordered that the armed forces dismiss the middle-rank officer from military service.According to the autopsy, one of the victims was still alive when Priyanto had tossed their bodies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Homeland Security issues new alert warning US public gatherings could be targets of violence

The US Department of Homeland Security warned that it expects the threat environment in the country to become more dynamic and that large public gatherings could become targets for violence.A new bulletin from the department said that the United States remains in a heightened threat environment and cited “several recent attacks” that underscore the threat. “In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” the bulletin said on Tuesday.“These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Military Base#Explosives#Cnn#Getty Images Originally
CNN

A striking number from a new poll on guns

As Congress considers, again, the possibility of moving a package of gun control reforms, a number from a new CBS News/YouGov poll jumped out at me as evidence of why solving America's gun violence problem is so hard.
UNIONDALE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

Britons Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, who were captured by Russian forces in Mariupol appear in rebel court where they are charged with being mercenaries - amid fears they could face death penalty

Two Britons captured by Russian troops fighting in Ukraine have appeared in a rebel court in territory occupied by pro-Putin rebels. Ex-care worker Aiden Aslin, 28, and Royal Anglian Regiment veteran Shaun Pinner, 48, were captured in mid-April while fighting in the besieged port city of Mariupol. The pair are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Several thousand’ dolphins may have already died during Russia-Ukraine war, Black Sea scientists warn

Scientists studying the Black Sea claim “several thousand” dolphins have died in the region during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, sparking concerns about the effect of the war on marine ecosystems in the region. Ivan Rusev, research director at Ukraine’s Tuzla Estuaries National Nature Park, said in a Facebook post that the marine mammals were washing up on the coastline of the Black Sea bordering several countries, including Ukraine, Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania.Pictures shared by Dr Rusev showed dolphins washed up ashore with what he claims are war-related injuries, including burn marks from bombs.He said the marine mammals...
ANIMALS
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI seizes data of retired US general who leads Democrat-linked think tank over Qatar lobbying

The FBI has requested electronic data it believes shows illegal lobbying for Qatar by a former U.S. Marine general who now leads a major foreign policy think tank. A warrant application filed in April in the federal court for California’s central district but first discovered this week shows the Department of Justice and the FBI requested access to retired four-star Marine Gen. John R. Allen’s iCloud account. Allen is the current president of the Brookings Institute; a center-left public policy and foreign policy think tank.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

ICE Says US Military Service Will Be Considered When Deciding Civil Immigration Enforcement Actions

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Tuesday it would begin taking into account U.S. military service when deciding civil immigration enforcement proceedings against noncitizens. According to the statement on the ICE website, the directive will “formalize” the practice of recognizing U.S. military service, which includes the United States...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy