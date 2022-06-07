ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallam County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hartley, Moore, Sherman by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam;...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Roberts; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Allison to Pampa to 10 miles south of Fritch, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Pampa, Borger, Miami, Fritch, Briscoe, White Deer, Skellytown, Sanford, New Mobeetie, Allison, Lora, Kingsmill, Codman and Mobeetie. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 07:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Castro; Hall; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 720 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Buffalo Lake to 8 miles east of Memphis, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart, Silverton, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Kress, Happy, Quitaque, Vigo Park, Claytonville, Mackenzie Reservoir, Brice, Valley Schools, Nazareth, Lakeview and Plaska Community. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Armstrong, Baylor, Briscoe, Carson, Childress, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Armstrong; Baylor; Briscoe; Carson; Childress; Clay; Collingsworth; Cottle; Donley; Foard; Gray; Hall; Hardeman; Hemphill; Hutchinson; King; Knox; Lipscomb; Motley; Ochiltree; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Swisher; Wheeler; Wichita; Wilbarger SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 338 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER ARMSTRONG BAYLOR BRISCOE CARSON CHILDRESS CLAY COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DONLEY FOARD GRAY HALL HARDEMAN HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON KING KNOX LIPSCOMB MOTLEY OCHILTREE POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SWISHER WHEELER WICHITA WILBARGER
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Severe weather downs power lines, impacts traffic on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to announcements from the Texas Department of Transportation, a number of diversions and roadblocks impacted traffic across multiple counties on the High Plains Wednesday morning. Announcements from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding traffic impacts included: Armstrong County experienced a pickup pulling a trailer that turned over, blocking both lanes […]
TEXAS STATE
Dumas Street Department cleans up storm debris

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to city officials, the City of Dumas’ Street Department is expected to travel around the area to collect broken tree limbs and debris from the streets, in the wake of severe weather on Wednesday morning. On social media, City of Dumas officials thanked the department for the effort. “Thank you […]
DUMAS, TX
Amarillo authorities asking for help locating a man last seen on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities need your help locating a man who went missing last Friday. Potter County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Wade Pierce was last seen on June 3. Pierce does not have a job or a vehicle. Officials said the family is concerned because he “just...
Amarillo police has identified body found at Mesquite Avenue and River Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the body found in a ditch near River Road this morning. According to officials, today, at around 7:17 a.m., Amarillo police were sent to meet Potter County Deputies near Mesquite and River Road on a body found near the ditch. The body...
Car carrying gunshot victim crashes at Fulton, Teckla intersection

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a crash in south Amarillo Wednesday morning. According to a statement from the department, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were sent to the intersection of Fulton and Teckla around 8:26 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found three people in a […]
AMARILLO, TX
Elderly couple killed in rollover crash in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An elderly couple was killed in a rollover crash in Amarillo. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Soncy Road and Buccola Avenue. According to the Amarillo Police Department, Sebastian Macias, 21, was traveling south on Soncy at a "high rate...
AMARILLO, TX
Panhandle police activity, June 2- June 9

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Friday Morning Canyon Drive Shooting

An overnight shooting in Amarillo sent two people to the hospital. Officers were called out to the apartment complex at 57th and Canyon Drive at 12:23 a.m. Officers found a large party there and tried to call the people inside with a P.A. but they didn’t get a response.
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Dumas home

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Deputies in Moore County confiscated a variety of drugs and arrested three people after executing a narcotics search warrant on a home in Dumas on Friday. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office and Dumas Police Department have been working a “large-scale drug investigation” on several individuals...
MOORE COUNTY, TX
2 hospitalized after shooting at apartments on Canyon Drive overnight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight. Around 12:23 a.m., officers were called to an apartment complex near SW 57th Avenue and Canyon Drive. Two people were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries from the shooting. Officers...
AMARILLO, TX
Car transporting shooting victim crashes on the way to hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A car transporting a shooting victim crashed on the way to hospital. Around 8:30 a.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to a crash at Fulton Drive and Teckla Blvd. Officers found three people in the vehicle. One of them had been shot. Police said the victim...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo bomb team responds to airport report of ‘suspicious suitcase’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded to the Rick Husband International Airport early Wednesday morning after a suspicious suitcase was found in a parking garage. Airport police found the suitcase, according to the Amarillo Police Department, and said that the TSA found it tested positive for explosive materials. The […]
AMARILLO, TX
Texas Panhandle native flies Southwest Airlines retirement flight back to Amarillo with brothers, sister as crew

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thousand of passengers race through Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to destinations across the globe. On June 2, Texas panhandle native and Southwest Airlines Captain Larry Vaughan was one of those passengers, but his trip had been planned for a while. After 31 years, he would be flying his […]
AMARILLO, TX

