Bulls interested in Rudy Gobert?

Sources have also indicated the Bulls are a team with interest in Gobert (and other centers on the market, including Knicks free agent Mitchell Robinson).

Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumor: Chicago Bulls have interest in Rudy Gobert nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/06/rum… – 8:59 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Just thinking about some big Quin Snyder decisions/moments, feel free to add your own:

– Essentially believing in Rudy Gobert, who seemed so raw under Corbin, to be a transformational starting center in year 2

– Finding 1,000 ways to attack Carmelo’s defense in the OKC series – 12:47 AM

The Mavericks, again, know they must address their shortcomings on the front line, but sources indicate that their oft-reported interest in Gobert is somewhat overstated because of Gobert’s offensive limitations and the offensive success they just had in the playoffs with a 5-out style that left the paint uncluttered. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 27, 2022

Rudy Gobert: There’s a lot of teams and a lot of people that would love for us to to break apart. They would love to get a Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell in their team and there’s a lot of bigger markets who would love to get that and we are aware of that. -via YouTube / April 9, 2022