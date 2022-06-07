ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls interested in Rudy Gobert?

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
Sources have also indicated the Bulls are a team with interest in Gobert (and other centers on the market, including Knicks free agent Mitchell Robinson).

Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumor: Chicago Bulls have interest in Rudy Gobert nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/06/rum…8:59 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Just thinking about some big Quin Snyder decisions/moments, feel free to add your own:

– Essentially believing in Rudy Gobert, who seemed so raw under Corbin, to be a transformational starting center in year 2

– Finding 1,000 ways to attack Carmelo’s defense in the OKC series – 12:47 AM

The Mavericks, again, know they must address their shortcomings on the front line, but sources indicate that their oft-reported interest in Gobert is somewhat overstated because of Gobert’s offensive limitations and the offensive success they just had in the playoffs with a 5-out style that left the paint uncluttered. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 27, 2022

Rudy Gobert: There’s a lot of teams and a lot of people that would love for us to to break apart. They would love to get a Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell in their team and there’s a lot of bigger markets who would love to get that and we are aware of that. -via YouTube / April 9, 2022

ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets brutally honest on ugly Game 3 for Warriors vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t mince words when describing his horrible performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green fouled out of the contest and finished with a brutal stat line of two points, four rebounds and three assists. Overall in the series, he has scored only 15 points, which is just as many fouls he has already committed.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Sons Video

LeBron James and his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, were hanging out together on Instagram Live this Wednesday afternoon. Before the James family signed off, Bronny, Bryce and LeBron decided to knock down three shots in a row. Bryce kicked things off before Bronny and LeBron closed things out. It...
Yardbarker

Former Lakers HC Frank Vogel, Utah assistant Lamar Skeeter join extensive list of candidates for Jazz job

Quin Snyder stepped down from his post in Utah after eight seasons on Sunday and many other candidates have already emerged as possible replacements. Vogel held assistant gigs with the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers from 2001 to 2011, before earning his first head coaching job with the Pacers when Jim O'Brien got fired midway through the 2010-2011 campaign. Vogel stayed on with Indiana through the 2015-2016 season, then spent two years as the leader with the Orlando Magic and was at the reins of the Los Angeles Lakers for the last three years.
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Williams: Klay Thompson might dealing with more than a shooting slump

Is Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson in a shooting slump? Or could he really be in a new stage of his career? One national analyst certainly thinks it is the latter. ESPN’s Jay Williams said as such on a Tuesday episode of the “Keyshawn, JWill, & Max Show.” Williams suggested Klay’s poor shooting nights throughout the playoffs aren’t a player fighting through a slump. Instead, he offered Thompson may be a different player at this stage of his career. His heavy legs and hanging shots on the front rim is proof of a new version of Thompson. Williams suggested he needs to change his style of play as a result, especially in the face of Boston’s exceptional defense.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 2022 5-star guard Dior Johnson to decommit from Oregon

When Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson withdrew from the 2022 NBA draft and returned to Eugene, there were immediately questions about how Dana Altman would find playing time for the bevy of talented playmakers. That question got a little bit easier to answer on Thursday after a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony indicated that Dior Johnson, a five-star prospect and the No. 4 ranked point guard in the class of 2022, plans to decommit from the Ducks and explore other college options. Johnson saw a once wide open backcourt situation in Eugene gradually fill up with transfers and returners, clouding up his...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bradley Beal reacts to voicemail from Celtics' Jayson Tatum thanking him for his support over the years

“Without you, it wouldn’t be me,” began the message from Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum to his lifelong friend and fellow NBA star Bradley Beal. The Washington Wizards guard was in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, and at one point in it stopped to listen to a recorded message from the Celtics star sharing his appreciation for the friendship and support Beal gave to Tatum since the two were growing up in St. Louis, Missouri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Houstan modeling his game after multiple NBA All-Stars

Michigan freshman Caleb Houstan studied plenty of players over the years to develop on the court but singled out three current stars in particular for helping shape his game. Houstan, a former five-star recruit from the Montverde Academy, was highly regarded entering college. He possesses the physical tools and ideal skillset to succeed, and it is easy to see how he has done well in the past based on the players he models his game after.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors starting Otto Porter Jr. over Kevon Looney for Game 4 vs. Celtics

After dropping two of the first three games of the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors will make a change to their starting lineup in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. On Friday night in Boston, Kevon Looney will move to the bench and veteran forward Otto Porter Jr. will shift into the starting lineup. Porter Jr. will join Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green in the starting lineup.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics fans trolled Draymond Green with mocking standing ovation after second early Game 4 foul

Draymond Green hasn’t shied away from making himself a magnet for controversy during these NBA Finals vs. the Celtics. From a pick reminiscent of a football game and a near-ejection in Game 2, to a terrible two-point, four-rebound effort in Game 3 and subsequent funny reaction on his podcast — Green’s been in the news for the NBA Finals in more ways than one.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

