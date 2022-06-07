ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

How Optum WA's Dr. Imelda Dacones was "voluntold" to lead

By Joey Thompson
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

She said no "five hundred times" to an offer to lead a hospital. Now this physician runs...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optum#Ambulatory Care#Women Of Influence Awards
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
981
Followers
4K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle

Comments / 0

Community Policy