How Optum WA's Dr. Imelda Dacones was "voluntold" to lead
She said no "five hundred times" to an offer to lead a hospital. Now this physician runs...www.bizjournals.com
She said no "five hundred times" to an offer to lead a hospital. Now this physician runs...www.bizjournals.com
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
Comments / 0