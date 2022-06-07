ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

See the rare Michael Jordan game-worn shoes up for auction

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Jj60_0g2Zy05y00

CHICAGO – When a collectible features “His Airness,” it almost always commands a high price, especially over the last few years after the release of “The Last Dance” documentary on the Bulls’ dynasty in the 1990s.

That is once again the case for a Leland’s auction this month as a rare pair of Michael Jordan’s shoes is on the block.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJ7MR_0g2Zy05y00

There are the Jordan I’s from 1985 that are available in Leland’s Spring Classic Auction that were worn by the Basketball Hall of Famer in 1985.

Per Lelands, the shoes came from a relative of Carol Couch, the owner of Judge Cafe in Salt Lake City and a Utah Jazz season ticket holder. Jerry Sloan, a coach of the Jazz, former Bulls’ player & coach, along with a Judge Cafe customer, knew Couch collected game-worn shoes.

Using his connections from his days in Chicago, he was able to get a pair of the Air Jordans and presented them to Couch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0ab1_0g2Zy05y00

While wearing these Nike shoes, Jordan burst onto the scene in his first season with the Bulls as he won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award, averaging 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game in 1984-1985. The guard would lose most of the next season due to injury, breaking a bone in his foot on October 29, 1985 in a game against the Warriors in Oakland.

The current top bid as of Monday night is $35,176 with bidding ending on June 11th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tpN4e_0g2Zy05y00

Another item in the auction is fetching money as well as a Fleer Basketball signed Jordan rookie card currently has a high bid of $53,621 as of Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

4 shot, 2 critically while on sidewalk in Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man who shot and wounded four people on a sidewalk in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of S. Lawndale. According to police, the group was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown man approached them and fired shots. […]
LAWNDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Leland, IL
The Spun

Kenny Smith Names His All-Time UNC Starting Five: Fans React

North Carolina has a long history of basketball greatness. Many Tar Heels have enjoyed legendary NBA careers, making it difficult to pinpoint the program's best alums. Kenny Smith nevertheless tried. The former UNC guard and current TNT analyst picked his all-time starting five on Showtime's All The Smoke. His team...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit GG Jackson has big game for USA Basketball

The U18 USA Basketball men’s team is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico and moved to 2-0 following another win on Tuesday night. In a 123-41 victory over Ecuador, UNC basketball commit GG Jackson had a big game to help lead Team USA to a win. After coming off of the bench in the opener, Jackson started in game two and he poured in 20 points on 8-of-10 from the field and added 12 rebounds in 17 minutes. He also had four assists, two blocks, two steals and zero turnovers. This comes on the heels of an eight-point and four-rebound...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Mars For Her" Drops Next Year: First Look

Following the Air Jordan 5's 30th anniversary in 2022, the shoe has received a ton of new colorways. Jordan Brand seems pretty eager to continue this trend in 2023, as numerous teasers have already hit the internet, hinting at what is to come. Of course, Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz has been able to provide many of these teasers. One of their latest ones comes in the form of a women's exclusive Air Jordan 5 called "Mars For Her."
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jerry Sloan
WGN News

Man charged in connection with machete-involved armed robberies

CHICAGO — A Far South Side man now faces felony charges after, authorities say, he carried out a string of recent Northwest Side robberies while armed with a machete. Andre Gonzalez, 35, was charged with four counts of armed robbery in connection with three robberies that occurred in the Irving Park and Avondale neighborhoods, according […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley hospitalized

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley is hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, undergoing tests. Daley was admitted to the hospital Wednesday. WGN News has learned that the former mayor wasn’t feeling well and family encouraged him to go to the hospital to get checked out. Those who have spoken to him say he […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Shoes#Bulls#The Air Jordans#Nike#Fleer Basketball
WGN News

2 wounded in Northwest Side drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. According to officials, someone in black SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, opened fire on the 4700 block of West Wellington Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A 17-year-old boy who was driving westbound near the intersection of […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
WGN News

Gary woman gets 11 years for role in killings of 2 teens

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for providing two teenagers with guns and later hiding a gun her boyfriend used to kill them in 2020. A Lake County judge sentenced 43-year-old Dawn Carden on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and dangerous […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy