PHOENIX — Cuties Lemonade is a fun sweet treat truck that is owned and operated by a U.S. veteran. They make all of their lemonades from scratch. This is Quincy Milam's full-time plan to support his family now that life is continuing after the service. His daughter sprinkled gummy bears on one of her lemonades and gave him the idea to turn that into a drink...that is now a top seller across the Valley! Support a man who served his country who’s now serving his community with his wife and daughter.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO