Janesville, MN

Despite progress, Minnesota farmers still behind in planting crops

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article78 years ago today, over 156,000 Allied troops stormed five beaches across the Normandy area in Northern France. City of Janesville...

106.9 KROC

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
ROCHESTER, MN
RideApart

ATV Minnesota To Hold 2022 Ride & Rally From September 16 to 18, 2022

To celebrate the rich ATV enthusiasm in Minnesota, the Ride & Rally is an annual event that allows all off-road enthusiasts to hang out, ride, and celebrate their sport. This year, the event will be hosted by the Over The Hills Gang ATV, hailing from the town of Fifty Lakes. There are more than seventy ATV clubs across Minnesota, and the Ride & Rally event is where like-minded enthusiasts can ride and explore aboard their four-wheelers.
KEYC

MnDOT announces $2M in Transport Economic Development funding available for project in Greater Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced Friday that cities, counties, tribes and other government entities in Greater Minnesota are encouraged to apply for matching funds for local transportation infrastructure projects that support economic development. Greater Minnesota is defined as all counties outside of...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota Statewide Juneteenth Celebration coming to Mankato, St. Peter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The inaugural Minnesota Statewide Juneteenth Celebration is right around the corner. Destiny Owens and Bethany Truman are bringing the celebration to the Mankato area. It’s a two-day event that will kick off June 17 with Youth Night at the Mankato Family YMCA. The event will be...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Zanz Mexican restaurant under new ownership

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking the state Legislature for $1.8 million to fund seven more full-time prosecutors and two legal assistants to provide help in county attorney’s offices statewide. Cartwright, Parno receive national track and field honors. Updated: 6 hours ago. Two Minnesota State Track and Field...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota Housing extends HomeHelpMN deadline

This morning we’re seeing some scattered showers around the area, but these showers will clear out this afternoon. Families of missing persons from Mankato voice concerns about police inaction. Updated: 16 hours ago. The families of Wendy Khan and Sunday Chuol are calling on police to establish a timeline...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Tick season returns to Minnesota, with state officials and experts concerned

Families of missing persons from Mankato voice concerns about police inaction. The families of Wendy Khan and Sunday Chuol are calling on police to establish a timeline to help guide and expedite future missing person investigations. Lakes Area News: Proposed Milford project resurrecting countywide airport discussions. Updated: 1 hours ago.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

GMG joins those calling for special legislative session

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are growing calls to bring state lawmakers back to St. Paul for a special session to address some unfinished business from the last legislative session. At the end of last month, lawmakers agreed on an outline to split a budget surplus into thirds: $4 billion each for tax breaks, new spending, and saved in reserves in case the economy worsens.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Childcare substitutes now offered in New Ulm

Zanz Mexican Restaurant on Madison Avenue is taking up new ownership. AG Ellison visits Mankato, calls for more prosecutors. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking the state Legislature for $1.8 million to fund seven more full-time prosecutors and two legal assistants to provide help in county attorney’s offices statewide.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota auto dealers file 2nd suit over “clean cars” plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota auto dealers are suing over the state’s “clean cars” plan. The rules adopted by the Walz administration last year and published in the State Register take effect in 2024 with the 2025 model year. They’ll require manufacturers and dealers to supply more electric vehicles for the Minnesota marketplace.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Take a Kid Fishing takes place this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Take a Kid Fishing weekend is here. This weekend, Minnesota residents are allowed to fish without licenses as long as they take children 15 or younger along. Anglers age 15 and younger do not require fishing licenses at any time of the year, although, they do...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Iowa developing electric vehicle infrastructure plan, asks for input

Families of missing persons from Mankato voice concerns about police inaction. The families of Wendy Khan and Sunday Chuol are calling on police to establish a timeline to help guide and expedite future missing person investigations. State Softball: West, Nicollet advance past opening round. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Minnesota...
MANKATO, MN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KEYC

Minnesota reports record high job vacancies

Fairmont community members packed inside the city’s Council Chambers Tuesday to discuss the potential rezoning of a 93-acre area of land north of George Lake and west of Holland Street. Mankato United works to find chemistry on, off the pitch. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mankato United is off to...
FAIRMONT, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

AG Ellison visits Mankato, calls for more prosecutors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking the state Legislature for $1.8 million to fund seven more full-time prosecutors and two legal assistants to provide help in county attorney’s offices statewide. In the Attorney General’s Office Criminal Division there are currently three full-time prosecutors,...
MANKATO, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Five central Minnesota students cited for fight at school

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Five central Minnesota high school students have been cited after an assault at a St. Cloud high school last week. Police say a 15-year-old student at Apollo High School was assaulted at around 2 pm on June 2nd. Investigators say the teen had gone to the bathroom in order to settle a disagreement with another 15-year-old. When the victim got there, the other boy and four friends were waiting and started punching and kicking the victim.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Great Lakes Now

In Minnesota, the PolyMet mine pits renewable energy needs against tribes and the EPA

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Northeastern Minnesota’s Iron Range has been a major mining hub since the 1860s. Nestled among thick forests and many of the state’s famed “10,000 lakes,” open-pit mines there produce low-grade iron ore that’s shipped to steel mills around the country. But for the last few decades, as the U.S. steel industry has waned and demand for different minerals has grown, multiple companies have proposed something new: hard rock mining, which involves extracting valuable metals from sulfide ores and produces large amounts of acidic waste. One of these, the PolyMet Mining Corporation, has been locked in a battle to open Minnesota’s first copper-sulfide mine near the tiny town of Babbitt for over 17 years. The $1 billion project has been mired in legal challenges almost since its inception.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

Devastated Community, North Dakota Jobs Move To Minnesota

Pembina, North Dakota (population 480), is braced to lose nearly 200 jobs in 2022. Having faced off with Mother Nature's flooding in the spring of 2022- Pembina, Pembina County, and surrounding communities will face another catastrophe this year. After a nearly two-year-long study, a major employer has decided to pull out.
PEMBINA, ND

