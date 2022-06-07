ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Despite progress, Minnesota farmers still behind in planting crops

By Sofia Martinez
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ag experts say the planting progress has improved in some areas. Frequent rainfall from late April through most of May led to serious planting delays across the region. The USDA report from May 31 showed that...

