Officer fatally shoots man in Miami-Dade after he refused to put down rifle, cops say

By Carli Teproff, Omar Rodriguez Ortiz, Charles Rabin
 3 days ago

A man who called 911 to report that he was going to kill someone if police didn’t respond immediately was shot and killed by an officer after refusing to put his rifle down, authorities said.

At around 6 p.m. Monday, the man — whom police did not identify — demanded that officers respond to the area of Northwest 113th Street and 17th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

“He was very clear that he was going to cause harm,” George Perez, interim police director, told reporters at the scene of the shooting. “That he was in fact going to kill somebody.”

Perez said the man did not listen to officers who instructed him to put the gun down, police said. An officer subsequently opened fire and struck him.

Late Monday , Miami Herald news partner CBS4 said the man was 73 years old.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will now investigate the shooting.

This story will update.

the future of America R us.
3d ago

When a man shows up with an army rifle when the police arrived, he has to be put down to avoid another police casualty.

