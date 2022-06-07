ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harry and Meghan release rare public photo of daughter Lilibet

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4527v7_0g2ZxCde00

( The Hill ) – Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are giving a rare glimpse of their daughter in honor of her first birthday.

The couple released a snapshot of Lilibet on Monday, showing the smiling tot at her backyard birthday picnic at Frogmore Cottage in England with close friends and family members.

In a statement from a spokesperson shared with ITK, Harry and Meghan said they were “incredibly touched” by the birthday wishes from the public for their daughter, who turned one on June 4. Lilibet Diana’s name honors both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his mother, Princess Diana.

The pair said that more than $100,000 was donated from all around the world to hunger relief organization World Central Kitchen in honor of Lilibet’s birthday. The Archewell Foundation founders said the organization was “especially near to their hearts,” citing World Central Kitchen’s efforts in the wake of the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, school and in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country.

Here’s who qualifies for the $25B in student loan forgiveness already approved

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as full-time working members of the British royal family in 2020, are also parents to three-year-old Archie.

The couple recently made headlines at their first public appearance in the United Kingdom since moving to Meghan’s home state of California two years ago, attending a service last week at St. Paul’s Cathedral for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
WWLP

New Hartford PD looking for info in Boscov’s investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying two individuals in an ongoing investigation after an incident took place at Boscov’s at the Sangertown Square Mall. If you know the identity of the persons shown here or have any information about the incident, you can […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Sussex#The British Royal Family#England#Uk#World Central Kitchen#The Archewell Foundation#Russian#St Paul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWLP

Big Y increasing employees’ pay

As inflation eases one franchise is investing back into their team. Big Y has announced they are increasing pay for about 7,600 employees.
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy