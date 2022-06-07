ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Northern Baja California hit with major power outage

By Salvador Rivera
 4 days ago

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — For most of Sunday night and into Monday morning, more than 350,000 customers in Tijuana and other Northern Baja California communities had no electricity.

Sporadic outages began around 5 p.m. Sunday and kept increasing as the night went on.

A private electricity generating plant in the city of Mexicali, about 120 miles east of Tijuana, is being blamed for the blackouts, although no specific cause was given.

According to Mexico’s Center for National Energy Control, more outages were ordered as a way to ease the strain on the rest of the grid for fear of a total lapse in power for the entire region.

It also said that at 6:30 p.m. another and wider outage was ordered leaving another 260,000 people without power.

The lack of power affected many areas in Tijuana and in the cities of Tecate and Rosarito.

Tijuana’s fire department and the area’s Red Cross did not report any emergencies related to the lack of electricity.

Two people were reported trapped in elevators but were rescued without incident.

Baja California’s Electric Commission said that by 9:30 p.m. most people had their electric service restored.

But as of Monday morning, there were many traffic signals and streetlights not operating in many areas of Tijuana.

New Hartford PD looking for info in Boscov's investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying two individuals in an ongoing investigation after an incident took place at Boscov's at the Sangertown Square Mall.
Big Y increasing employees' pay

As inflation eases one franchise is investing back into their team. Big Y has announced they are increasing pay for about 7,600 employees.
