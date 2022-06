The Tampa Bay Rays could be without All-Star closer Andrew Kittredge until the second half of the 2023 season. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Kittredge will undergo Tommy John surgery putting him out of action for the foreseeable future. With recovery times for Tommy John surgery ranging from 12-to-15 months, in the best-case scenario, Kittredge could return to the Rays by next July.

