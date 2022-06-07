ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US promises continued support to Ukraine amid Russian threats

By Hannah Brandt
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxJ8p_0g2Zv2Oh00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Russia is leveling more threats at the west over its aid to Ukraine, but the United States and its allies aren’t backing down from delivering the help that they’ve promised .

Russian officials are warning that they will retaliate in new ways if the U.S. sends longer-range missiles to the Ukrainian military. But Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said at a D-Day anniversary ceremony on Monday that the country’s support to Ukraine will not stop .

100 days of war: Where Ukraine stands in its fight against Russia

“The United States and the allied countries are providing a significant amount of support to Ukraine and that will continue,” Milley said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price echoed that commitment.

“We have also provided our Ukranian partners with economic support , with humanitarian support. And we’ve continued at the same time to impose those significant costs,” Price said.

Over the weekend, Russian airstrikes specifically targeted western military supplies. The Kremlin says their attacks destroyed tanks given to Ukraine by foreign allies, but the Ukrainian government disputes that claim.

U.S. leaders are also concerned about Russia targeting food supplies and blocking tons of grain from leaving Ukrainian ports.

“It has put at risk food security around the world,” Price said.

American hostage in Ukraine reunites with family thanks to Tampa non-profit

He says the U.S. has been on top of the issue and is leading talks with allies to try to find solutions.

“This is something we are working on every single day. So I can’t put a date on it, but it is among our highest priorities here,” Price said.

The officials continue to emphasize that U.S. involvement in this conflict sends an important message.

“Countries cannot attack other countries with their military forces in acts of aggression,” Milley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia begins transfer of troops from Syria to Ukraine as Finland signals Nato membership

Russian president Vladimir Putin has begun moving troops from Syria to Ukraine to help in the Battle for Donbas, reports have claimed. Military forces are being moved from Syria where the Kremlin had thousands of troops based since 2015 when Vladimir Putin ordered his fighters to support president Bashar al-Assad. The Moscow Times reported that these troops are being stationed at three airports in Ukraine before being transferred to the frontline to increase Russia’s presence as fighting in the southeast increases.More than 63,000 Russian military personnel have deployed to Syria between 2015 and 2018, Moscow says, however it is unclear...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Food Security#Hostage#Russian#Ukrainian#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#State Department#Ukranian#Kremlin#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Russia
Washington Examiner

Donald Trump rips Ivanka Trump after Jan. 6 testimony

Former President Donald Trump publicly rebuked his daughter Ivanka Trump following a clip of her displayed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot during a public hearing Thursday evening. The former president stressed that his daughter was not in the loop on his campaign's investigations of 2020...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Russian troops ‘launch hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country as the Kremlin hails fresh advances

Murderous Russian troops have launched ‘hunt to kill’ missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. Regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War according to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.
MILITARY
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy