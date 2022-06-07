ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Falls, ID

Local man accused of shooting gun while inside home with three children facing 45 years in prison

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

AMERICAN FALLS — A 35-year-old local man faces numerous felony charges after police say he shot a firearm numerous times Sunday evening while at an American Falls home with three children and a woman inside.

American Falls man Scott A. Alvey has been charged with three counts of injury to a child and discharging a firearm at an occupied house, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest following the incident.

American Falls police said they were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Monroe Street around 11:05 p.m. Sunday for the report of shots fired, and upon officers’ arrival, additional shots could be heard from inside the residence.

American Falls Police Chief Brandon Wilkinson said officers were able to safely evacuate three children and one woman from the residence before officers entered the home and came into contact with Alvey, who was in possession of a firearm.

Officers ultimately deployed a Taser device, resulting in Alvey dropping the firearm before he was quickly placed into handcuffs and arrested, Wilkinson said.

Alvey was medically cleared by Power County Ambulance medical personnel before being transported to the Power County Jail. Wilkinson said Power County Sheriff’s Office deputies also assisted during the incident.

Nobody was injured during the tense exchange, said Wilkinson, who credited the officers on scene for how they handled the situation.

“In talking with the officers, I think they did an excellent job at de-escalating the situation and handling it in a way that kept them safe and ensured everyone else involved wasn’t seriously hurt,” Wilkinson said.

Alvey appeared in front of 6th District Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $100,000. Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level during a preliminary hearing set for June 14.

If convicted of the four felony charges against him, Alvey faces up to 45 years in prison.

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

