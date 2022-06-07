ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Le Bon Appetit brings together top chefs to raise funds for Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

By Jennifer Chandler, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
On June 11, more than 30 award-winning chefs from Memphis and across the country will be cooking for a cause.

Le Bon Appetit returns as an in-person gala that Saturday night for the first time in four years.

The signature fundraiser for Le Bonheur Children's Hospital will be held at Crosstown Concourse. This tasting event always brings some of the nation's most celebrated talent together in Memphis, all working to continue the mission of raising funds for Le Bonheur.

The chef roster reads like a who’s who of the culinary world. Many are James Beard Award acclaimed chefs. All are considered the best chefs in the cities where they have restaurants.

Ryan Prewitt from Peche in New Orleans, Maneet Chauhan from Chauhan Ale & Masala House in Nashville, Aaron Sanchez of Johnny Sanchez in New Orleans and Kevin Nashan of Sidney Street Café in St. Louis are just a handful of the award-winning chefs coming to town for the event.

From Memphis, expect chefs such as Andrew Adams of Acre, Jose Gutierrez of River Oaks and David Krog of Dory. Mixologists including Ben Colar of Inkwell and McKenzie Nelson of Cameo will be creating craft cocktails for the event.

And, of course, Le Bon Appetit cannot be discussed without a mention of Kelly English, chef/owner of Restaurant Iris, Second Line, Fino’s, Pantá and Magnolia House.

English is not only the face of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital’s Le Bon Appetit event, but he is also one of its founders. He hosts the event alongside the century-old Le Bonheur Club. Lala Taylor, Le Bonheur Club's president, and Le Bon Appetit co-chairs Kelly Bobo and Allison Prescott have worked closely with English to bring the event together.

An event that happens every two years, Le Bon Appetit was held in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 event was adjusted to Le Bon Appetit @ Home, with 11 virtual cooking classes featuring chefs from Memphis, New Orleans, New York, Oxford, Dallas, Houston and Louisville.

Over the course of its five iterations, Le Bon Appetit has raised more than $3 million for specialized medical equipment, child-specific programming and technology for the Mid-South’s first and only comprehensive hospital dedicated to kids.

To English, this event is more than just a way to give back to his community; it was also born from a childhood experience of his own. At the age of 6, English spent two months in an adult hospital in his hometown recovering from a life-threatening fall. He says it was his memory of daunting, sterile facilities that began his dream of supporting the work of a family-friendly hospital, like Le Bonheur, that is dedicated to kids.

His enthusiasm and dedication for the hospital are something that he makes sure every participating chef shares.

“From a chef’s perspective, this event is not something we have to sell,” English said. “We make sure we take care of our chefs and that they know why they are here.”

Tours of the hospital, plus an interactive “Chopped”-style competition with chefs and patients staying at the FedExFamilyHouse, ensure every participant sees the difference funds raised at Le Bon Appetit make for the 500,000 children the hospital treats each year.

Chef Michael Gulotta has come from New Orleans for every Le Bon Appetit since 2014.

"I toured the halls of Le Bonheur Children's Hospital for the first time in 2014 and got to witness the incredible work that they do," Gulotta said. "Since then I've attended every Le Bon Appetit, and it is an amazing experience every time. The team takes such good care of us and makes every aspect of the event easy and fun."

The chef of award-winning New Orleans restaurants like Mopho and Maypop will be preparing Cheesy Crawfish Lumache Pasta with Shellfish Butter, Coconut and Thai Chili.

Tsunami chef and owner Ben Smith has participated in each Le Bon Appetit event.

“It’s for a great cause. The event highlights some of the Le Bonheur patients during the course of the night, and it just feels good to know that our efforts as chefs can be more impactful than just feeding people good food," Smith said. "Seeing those kids and their families going through probably the most difficult circumstances of their lives is heartbreaking. The restaurant industry has always stepped up to help out under any and every circumstance, and I’m proud to be a part of a group that does positive things.”

Bala Tounkura, the chef and owner of Bala’s Bistro, will be participating for the first time as the owner of his own restaurant. (In past years, he was part of the culinary team representing Horseshoe Casino.)

“There are so many ways Le Bon Appetit and Le Bonheur Hospital help people and the City of Memphis community,” Tounkura said. “They save lives, and how they help those less unfortunate — that is why this event is a must for me.”

Tounkara will be serving a sampling of African fare, including dishes like Vegan Saka Saka, Chicken Maafe, Fried Plantains and Jollof Rice.

Muddy’s Bake Shop owner Kat Gordon has participated in four Le Bon Appetit events.

“Le Bon Appetit is such a wonderful event on every level. Obviously, it's a fantastic cause — Le Bonheur is a Memphis gem and it's an honor to help support them,” Gordon said. “But the event is special for chefs too. It's one of the few nonprofit galas that makes a point of connecting the chefs to the mission of the organization rather than just providing food and labor.”

This year, Muddy's is bringing miniature "lemon zinger" cupcakes — vanilla buttermilk cake, lemon cream cheese icing with lots of zest, topped with lemon zest sugar crystals. “It’s my current favorite,” Gordon said. “We're hoping it will be a refreshing finish to an evening filled with fabulous flavors.”

The full chef lineup is available at lebonappetit.org.

Tickets start at $250. An early admission VIP experience is also available.

Jennifer Chandler is the Food & Dining reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at jennifer.chandler@commercialappeal.com and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @cookwjennifer.

Le Bon Appetit

When: 7 p.m. June 11

Where: Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave.

Tickets: $250 for general admission; $300 for early admission VIP admission.

Online: lebonappetit.org

