ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh native and UNC fifth-year senior Ryan Gerard qualifies for U.S. Open

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Gerard, a Raleigh native who just finished his fifth season as a member of the University of North Carolina men’s golf team, qualified Monday for the 2022 United States Open. Gerard, who earned All-America and All-ACC honors this season, shot 5-under-par 137 in winning co-medalist honors in...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Batter up! Things to know about NCAA super regionals

Super regionals are the next stop on the NCAA baseball tournament’s Road to Omaha. Four of the best-of-three series are Friday through Sunday: Notre Dame (38-14) at No. 1 national seed Tennessee (56-7), No. 9 Texas (45-19) at No. 8 East Carolina (45-19), No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18), Oklahoma (40-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-12).
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

Bulls Beat 'Birds 10-7

Memphis, Tenn. — Bulls third baseman Xavier Edwards homered and combined with first baseman Luke Raley in totaling six hits and driving in seven runs in Durham’s 10-7 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday evening at AutoZone Park. Following single tallies by Memphis in the first and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WRAL News

Foodie news: Bodega holds grand opening with carnival, live music (June 10, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Brookside Bodega will celebrate their grand opening in Raleigh today (June 10) from 4 – 9 p.m. with carnival games, live music and food on its outdoor patio. They are located at 1000 Brookside Drive in the former Falafel & Co. space. The restaurant’s menu is loosely inspired by New York bodegas, or small owner-operated convenience stores, and features dishes like the New York chopped cheese sandwich, spicy Nashville chicken sandwich and Birria taco plate and guacamole. There are plenty of vegetarian options, including Buffalo cauliflower, the Portobello club, a grilled Pimento cheese sandwich and more. And true to the bodega form, they are stocked with all the essential items you need for your home – everything from a great wine selection and beer, to dairy, eggs and toilet paper. Congrats to owners Lee and Michelle Robinson, Jacob Paramo and Darrell Brown. Get to know them here.
RALEIGH, NC
iheart.com

The Best Private Golf Courses In Florida Include 6 In Palm Beach

Palm Beach County is home to six of the Top 20 Best Private Courses according to Golfweek's 2022 state-by-state rankings. The list includes the number one private course in Florida, Juno Beach's exclusive Seminole Golf Club, which also ranks 12th in the nation on Golfweek's "Classic" category. It notes that the course was built prior to 1960.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
David Ford
backingthepack.com

ESPN previews the ACC’s Atlantic Division

Bill Connelly’s ACC Atlantic Division preview is out and it is a lengthy one, because there’s a lot going on in the division this year. Whole lot going on. A couple elite defenses, a handful of good quarterbacks, multiple teams realistically capable of breakout years, and on and on.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

List of Durham County high school graduations with livestreams

Durham, N.C. — It's a big week for graduating seniors in Durham. Most graduation ceremonies will occur between June 10 and June 14 at Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke University, but some some small high schools will hold ceremonies at other locations. Since tickets to high school graduation ceremonies...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh, Charlotte homes among most ‘overvalued’ in U.S., report finds

RALEIGH – If you’re looking to buy a house in Raleigh, right now might not be such a great time, depending on how you plan to purchase it. That’s according to Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist, and one of the researchers that found Raleigh’s housing market to be among the top 15 housing markets in the nation where average home values are now more than 50% higher than statistical expectations.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Us Open#Open Field#Pga#The Country Club#Ravenscroft High School
WRAL News

Free technology camp combines e-sports and STEM to help teach teens

Raleigh, N.C. — A Charlotte-based youth technology program is using e-sports to help teens learn computer programming. Youth Technology Apprenticeship Camp or YTAC is seeking high school students and recent graduates for this year's virtual program. The program recently expanded to include more than 10 cities, including Raleigh. The...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Person shot in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person was shot in Chapel Hill Friday morning. Officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 100 block of Creel Street around 5:30 a.m. where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The condition of the person was not provided.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Some of the most overvalued homes in US in Triad, study shows

(WGHP) — Some of the most overvalued homes in the nation could be in the Piedmont Triad. Two cities in the Piedmont Triad ranked in the top 50 US housing markets, according to a Florida Atlantic University study. Greensboro is listed at #31, and Winston-Salem isn’t far behind at #33. The average price for a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Person shot in Chapel Hill neighborhood

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person was shot in a neighborhood in Chapel Hill Friday morning. Officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 100 block of Creel Street around 5:30 a.m., where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police officers were speaking to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Solar panels float on lake to power Fort Bragg's Camp Mackall

Richmond County, N.C. — The ribbon was cut Friday morning at Fort Bragg's Camp Mackall on the largest floating solar plant plant in the Southeast. Two acres of Big Muddy Lake are covered with a floating array of solar panels, a collaboration between Duke Energy and Ameresco, the company who built it. The project is the first of its kind for the military, and it is part of Fort Bragg's overall plan to become more energy efficient and eco-friendly to the land on which soldiers train.
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
58K+
Followers
61K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy