ATLANTA — Atlanta Police chased down two teens with loaded guns after discovering them in a stolen vehicle last Saturday. APD said the chase began in the area of Marietta Boulevard and Huff Road when officers spotted the stolen vehicle. The driver sped off and officers were eventually able to catch up with the stolen vehicle at the 1700-block of Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard. A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl were seen walking away from the car, according to APD.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO