Etowah County, AL

No immediate resolution to Etowah election issues; hearing later this month

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
The Alabama Republican Party's candidate committee is expected to hear election contests in Etowah County's House District 28 and 29 races June 25 in Birmingham, according to the attorney for one of those contesting the vote.

The state GOP has not officially announced the time and date of the hearing.

Two contests have been filed in Etowah County races after a number of voters complained about receiving ballots that did not include the district races they expected to find.

The outcome in those races, certified a week after the election, found Mack Butler winning the District 28 seat, and Mark Gidley winning the District 29 race, based on the combined votes from Etowah and Calhoun counties, with the following vote totals:

District 28: Mack Butler — 2,684; incumbent Gil Isbell — 2,465

District 29, Etowah County: Mark Gidley — 2,391; Jamie Grant — 2,530

District 29, Calhoun County: Gidley — 1,693; Grant — 1,410

Butler won the District 28 race by 269 votes, according to the tallies certified on May 31, and Gidley claimed the District 29 seat by 144 votes. (Neither has Democratic opposition.)

Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge/Election Manager Scott Hassell issued a joint statement the day after the vote acknowledging there had been an issue with some voter ballots because of a failure to update voter information after redistricting, and it negatively affected candidates and voters in the District 28 and District 29.

It was unknown how many voters were affected, the officials said.

Whether enough voters were affected could be one of the questions considered by the GOP committee.

Attorney Mike Haney, who represents Grant in the contest, said there's been no official announcement, but he's been told a hearing will be conducted June 25 by the state party.

He said that as it's been explained to him, the hearing will be something between a circuit court proceeding and an appeals court one.

Haney said there will be a panel, made up of members of the GOP candidate committee, who will hear from and question candidates about the primary vote.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

