ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Intervine: Bringing greenery and healthy waterways to the Bronx

By Lara Heard
huntspointexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HOPE Program’s Hunts Point location is sparse. A 2019 “Best of Bronx” plaque sits on a desk, and a poster advises that “mental health is just as important as physical health.” Outside, potted plants sit on a rack, ready for planting by Intervine, one of HOPE’s multiple training...

huntspointexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

Rats are running rampant in New York City

NEW YORK - If you've noticed more rats running around on the streets of New York City, you are not alone. Rat sightings are up and they are everywhere, according to city officials. Through April of this year, people have called in some 7,425 rat sightings to the city's 311...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

As Albany Continues to Abandon Homeless New Yorkers, California Considers New Solutions

As roughly 50,000 men, women and children sleep in a New York City homeless shelter each night and the number of people living unsheltered on the streets and subways has increased, the powers that be in Albany bear a large portion of the responsibility for the current state of affairs. It is time that we take a long hard look at what state government has done in this regard instead of putting all the blame on City Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
irei.com

NYC to convert hotels into affordable housing

N.Y. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed new legislation to create more flexible rules for converting underutilized hotel space into permanent housing. "As New York's housing crisis continues to impact families, we're taking bold action, embracing innovative ideas and thinking outside the box to help ensure that New Yorkers can access safe, livable, and quality affordable housing," said Gov. Hochul. "This new law allows us to tackle the affordability crisis head-on and convert empty, underutilized spaces into homes. I thank Assembly Member Cymbrowitz and Senator Kavanagh for sponsoring this bill and taking this step to ensure that New Yorkers have a place to call home."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

City targeted same homeless New Yorkers over and over in encampment sweeps, data shows

Along the grimy, pigeon-ridden underbelly of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway that bisects North Brooklyn, you won’t find any more tents. Around 20 homeless New Yorkers had established a string of encampments there during the pandemic, but near daily visits from police and sanitation workers over the past three months have driven the area’s former residents elsewhere.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY hotels to be converted into housing for homeless

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York has relied on hotels to temporarily house the homeless for years, but now underutilized hotel space will be converted into permanent housing under a new plan announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. Over the last several years, the homeless crisis in New York City has grown more visible […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bronx#Rain Gardens#South Bronx#Green Infrastructure#Urban Construction#The Hope Program#Hunts Point#The Point Cdc#Intervine Project
The Staten Island Advance

NYC sanitation worker exam application opens Wednesday: 12 key questions answered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re interested in joining New York’s Strongest, New York City opened its sanitation worker exam on Wednesday. A sanitation worker for New York City performs the work and prepares and operates various types of equipment involved in street cleaning, waste collection, recycling collection, snow removal, encumbrance removal and waste disposal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
The Staten Island Advance

NYCHA residents who went nearly 1 year without cooking gas now without hot water in Stapleton

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Shortly after having no cooking gas for nearly a year, some Stapleton Houses residents are once again having to make do without some basic utilities. “It’s one thing behind another. Last week we didn’t have any lights, then it was the elevators, now it’s the hot water. And they still haven’t restored the hot water,” Dorris Harrell, a resident of 181 Gordon St. told the Advance/SILive.com on Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

Vouch for the future: Homeless demand mayor make housing vouchers more effective

Homeless individuals and advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall Thursday to decry their dashed housing hopes. For many struggling with homelessness receiving a CityFHEPS Voucher is a moment filled with hope for the future, longing that life on the streets or in dangerous shelters is almost at an end. These vouchers are intended to give the undomiciled access to apartments yet many attempting to make the transition say the process is an uphill battle that leads to a dead end.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul tells New Yorkers they may feel they're 'living in hell'

Gov. Kathy Hochul suggested New Yorkers may feel as if they are "living in hell" when discussing renovations for Penn Station. Hochul was touting the planned renovations to the station when she mentioned that the upgrades would include a skylight, allowing travelers to see the heavens despite what could feel like hellish surroundings, she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecity.nyc

Why Are Super-Rich Wall Street Donors Targeting Local Bronx Elections?

Super-rich political donors are seeking to influence local races in northwestern Bronx neighborhoods for the second election year in a row – this time in a sleepy Democratic primary election against longtime Assemblymember Jose Rivera in Kingsbridge Heights and Belmont. Moving NY Forward (MNYF), an independent expenditure fund with...
BRONX, NY
News 12

$39M affordable housing development opens in Yonkers

There's a new, modern $39 million affordable housing development in the city of Yonkers, but it isn't your average affordable housing. Landy Court is a seven-story building on School Street that has 80 brand new modern apartment units. A total of 32 of the apartments are affordable housing for households...
YONKERS, NY
informnny.com

New York converting underutilized hotel rooms into affordable housing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York has made history in addressing the affordable housing crisis. On June 7, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.4937/A.6262B, which will convert underutilized hotel space into permanent housing. The new law will specifically allow Class B hotels located in or within 400 feet of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

57 affordable units available at new South Bronx rental, from $522/month

A housing lottery opened this week for 57 low-income units at a new residential building in the Bronx. Located at 3401 Third Avenue in Morrisania, the 10-story building, known as El Borinquen, is being developed by Comunilife, a non-profit that provides housing and health services to vulnerable residents. New Yorkers earning 40 and 60 percent of the area median income, or between $17,898 for a single person and $72,060 for a household of three, can apply for the apartments, which range from $522/month studios to $1,065 one-bedrooms.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy