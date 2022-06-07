ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Sooner Baseball Wins Gainesville Regional, Headed To Supers

By News 9
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Sooner baseball team is moving on after a 5-4 win...

www.newson6.com



News On 6

Piedmont Player Named Oklahoma Softball Player Of The Year

A Piedmont infielder is receiving some noteworthy recognition following a standout season on the softball diamond. Karissa Fiegener was named as Gatorade's Oklahoma Softball Player of the Year. Fiegener is the first Piedmont softball player to capture the honor. She sustained a batting average over .500, hit 11 home runs...
PIEDMONT, OK
Perry Maxwell put Oklahoma golf on the map.

Atop a cliff in the foothills of the Arbuckles, in the shadows of a classical colonnade overlooking the seventh fairway of the Dornick Hills Golf and Country Club, devotees leave offerings at the foot of a black granite gravestone. Golf balls and gloves ring the marker’s lower edge, tokens honoring the man who had been laid to rest there above the first course he designed. Some describe him as fabled; others refer to Perry Duke Maxwell as the father of Oklahoma golf.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Big time flooding hits Oklahoma!

Several inches of heavy rainfall hit western and central Oklahoma during and just after the Wednesday morning rush hour. To make matters worse, these same areas experienced flooding just yesterday, so in many spots, rivers and streams were already running high prior to the morning flood!. Here’s today’s and a...
KFOR

One more round of storms tonight, then hot!

One last round of overnight storms is possible tonight, mainly in western and southern Oklahoma. Here’s a look at future radar. Storms will move in from the Texas panhandle around midnight, and move southeast. OKC may very well avoid thunderstorms as the complex goes southwest with another possible far east.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Representative Justin Humphrey Asks OU Athletic Director to Address Reports of Mandatory Participation in Student 'Unity March'

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, this week sent a letter to University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione asking for a response regarding reports he used his position to compel OU student athletes to participate in a unity march. Humphrey represents House District 19 in southeast Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

USA Rare Earth coming to Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been vacant for years, but the massive building out on Airport Road in Stillwater, as the banners indicate, has someone new arriving. "To land this caliber of organization is huge for our community," said Melissa Reames, Deputy City Manager of Stillwater. USA Rare Earth...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Storms roll through Oklahoma during overnight hours

Storms rolled through the state and the Oklahoma City metro overnight and early Friday morning. KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Command was out near Snyder, where bright lightning jumped out of the clouds. Lightning struck a transmitter tower in Granfield, causing power outages. There also were scenes like what people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Stitt announces big tech investment in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt unveiled a new company that will be setting up shop in Stillwater, and will be the United States’ first fully-integrated rare earth manufacturing facility. The company’s $100 million investment will pave the way for the state to lead in the manufacturing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Take a Tour of This Old Creepy Abandoned & Allegedly Haunted Oklahoma Circus Camp!

For a lot of people the only thing that's scarier than a creepy clown, is a ghost clown! Talk about nightmare fuel, that's taking it to a whole new level of terror. Oh, but it gets even scarier. Add in the spectral presence of circus animals, performers, freaks, and even the spirits of deceased audience members and you've got an idea of what this place is all about. It's the old abandoned Gandini’s Circus Camp in Edmond, Oklahoma.
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Top Mispronounced Towns That Show You’re Not From Oklahoma

Living in Lawton, it's always easy to spot the newbies and most recent transplants to our community. They always refer to Cache Road as Cashay instead of Cash. The mistaken dialect is understandable, Oklahoma is full of oddly pronounced things, the towns being some of the most famously mispronounced names around.
LAWTON, OK
visitokc.com

Cruise Down the Oklahoma River

Perhaps the most unique thing about Oklahoma River Cruises is that its vessels operate on what used to be an empty riverbed that often had to be mowed!. The Oklahoma River, named in 2004, is a 7-mile section of the North Canadian River that flows through the middle of Oklahoma City. In 2004, three low water computer-controlled dams and two remotely operated locks were installed to maintain adequate water levels for vessels to travel the 7-mile stretch. This has transformed the previously empty river basin into a series of rivers bordered by beautiful, landscaped areas, trails and recreational facilities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kfdi.com

Oklahoma woman killed in Turnpike crash

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said an Oklahoma woman was killed when her SUV went out of control and struck a tree, then caught fire. The crash was reported Monday in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Emporia. KTA troopers said 31-year-old Sacha McNack of Oklahoma City was killed in...
EMPORIA, KS

