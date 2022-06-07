Sooner Baseball Wins Gainesville Regional, Headed To Supers

Perhaps the most unique thing about Oklahoma River Cruises is that its vessels operate on what used to be an empty riverbed that often had to be mowed!. The Oklahoma River, named in 2004, is a 7-mile section of the North Canadian River that flows through the middle of Oklahoma City. In 2004, three low water computer-controlled dams and two remotely operated locks were installed to maintain adequate water levels for vessels to travel the 7-mile stretch. This has transformed the previously empty river basin into a series of rivers bordered by beautiful, landscaped areas, trails and recreational facilities.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO