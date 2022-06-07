ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Food drive collecting goods, supplies for vets across Cambria County

By Rian Bossler
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Laurel Highlands Historical Village is still collecting donations for local veterans in need.

You can drop off food, paper goods and hygiene products at the Galleria Mall lottery booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or Johnstown, Kimmie’s Restaurant in Mundy’s Corner, Stagers in Portage and Randy’s Bilo in Windber.

If you are a veteran or know of one in need, you can contact the Village’s office at at (814) 241-6123.

