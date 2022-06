The Duke and Duchess of Sussex treated their daughter Lilibet Diana to an incredible first birthday party on Saturday at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage. The backyard picnic was attended by close friends and family, and while not many details have been revealed, we do know that kids were treated to face painting and a delicious cake by Claire Ptak, from East London's Violet Bakery, who was also responsible for creating the Duke and Duchess' wedding cake back in 2018.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO