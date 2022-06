OROFINO, Idaho – The Orofino Police Department is searching for a 36-year-old woman who may be with her ex-boyfriend. Candi R. Chandler was reported missing by her father on June 2. He last spoke to her on May 31, saying she has not been in contact with any of her young children since then. Chandler is believed to be with...

OROFINO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO