Local player performs on Clay County historic violin

KANSAS CITY NORTH — Shoal Creek Living History Museum is nestled on 80 acres out of the 1,000 acres that makes up Hodge Park, 7000 NE Barry Road,. The museum has authentic 19th century buildings dating from 1807-1885. The historic log cabins and homes were relocated from surrounding counties to create a village setting.
The two parks departments from Liberty and Smithville are continuing summer fun with free movie nights. First up, on Friday, June 10, there will be “Sing 2” screened in Bennett Park, 1100 N. Clayview Drive in Liberty. There will be lawn games and other family activities starting around 6 p.m. The movie will start at dusk. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Liberty Parks & Recreation will provide popcorn and snacks. No alcohol is allowed in Liberty parks.
LIBERTY — Suzanne Wantland submitted a picture to the Courier-Tribune news email and it's worth a share. Wantland snapped a picture of a young man named Jace, who she said lives in Indiana and happens to be visiting the area. "After the storm yesterday and no one had power,...
Juneteenth, also known as “Freedom Day,” marks the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery. The federal holiday has been celebrated annually, and was originally started in Galveston, Tx. During Juneteenth, experience the streets of downtown, the historic 18th and Vine Jazz District, memorials and historic structures, the sounds of vibrant local talent, and the smells of home-style barbeque.
KEARNEY — Community Covenant Church’s annual Holy Smoke BBQ will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the church, located at the corner of Missouri Highway 33 and 19th Street in Kearney. The event features competitors smoking meats, free family entertainment and a free barbecue...
A LongHorn Steakhouse is coming to Platte County. “We are looking to open in September,” said Jessica Dinon, a media spokesperson for the LongHorn corporate offices, in response to an inquiry from The Landmark this week. A major remodeling of the former Ruby Tuesday building at 9770 NW Prairie...
Sugar Creek, a small town just north of Independence, celebrates Slavic culture in a big way with its annual Sugar Creek Slavic Festival. This year is the 35th anniversary of the tradition, which is a two-day celebration of Slavic heritage with foods like sarma, kolache and kielbasa, and performances of kolo or polka. There will be traditional dance groups like Ukraine Dancers and Sugar Creek Ethnic Dance Troupe alongside musical groups like the Brian McCarty Band and the Baric Brothers. Toast with a shot of Slivovitz and watch a cabbage roll contest—which you’ll just have to see.
People say there are no guarantees in life but at this point three things around here seem pretty close to guaranteed:. *Somebody at the county will want to build a bigger jail. *Delivery times on anything handled by the Parkville Post Office will be slower than slow. *Electrical service in...
The Missouri Department of Transportation is accepting comments on the Missouri Statewide Transportation Improvement Program until June 17. Several projects are in Cass County. A draft of the program and other related documents are available here. Comments can be submitted here, via email to STIPcomments@modot.mo.gov, by phone at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636)...
WPA transient workers are seen building a stone bridge below the dam during the Gardner Lake construction years from 1934-1939. Transient camp superintendent, Jack Chesbro, watches from the stone stairs on the west hillside. This photo is one example of the many rare images featured at the Gardner Historical Museum at 204 W. Main Street beginning June 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of the Linda Chesbro Wedman family archives.
The legacy of the late Carl Bruce was education, as evidenced by his years as a teacher and administrator for Kansas City USD 500 and the honor paid him by the district in naming the school where he’d served as a principal for 18 years after him. But before...
When Waterloo, Iowa, native David Bryant visited Kansas City in 2019 to cater a family reunion with a childhood friend it didn’t take long before he wanted to bring his Iowa-based Big Head Burger to Kansas City. “Visually and culturally Kansas City is a great city—and has fantastic food...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Storms passed through the Kansas City area on Wednesday morning, and some viewers captured an apparent funnel cloud on video. Tyler Herdman took this video below just before 2 a.m. north of 150 Highway in Lee’s Summit. Tyler Lambert also was able to capture...
Each year on June 14, the American Red Cross joins blood collection organizations around the world to celebrate World Blood Donor Day and encourages all eligible to donate. Nearly 2.5 million people volunteer to give blood and platelets every year with the Red Cross. To schedule an appointment to donate,...
Well, hell, this latest development is nothing to be smug about, even though I’m not a fan of Kansas City Star President and Editor Mike Fannin. The Star reported yesterday that Fannin, 55, of Olathe, was arrested in Johnson County Tuesday night on suspicion of DUI. The story gave...
Promising 29-degree beers and friendly service, a restaurant known as Twin Peaks appears to be getting closer to opening in Platte County. “Apply now” banners are posted at the future home of Twin Peaks, which is in the Shops at Boardwalk retail area off of Barry Road. Twin Peaks has indicated a “summer” opening is planned.
The leader of the Kansas City Star has fallen on hard times yet again. A recent JoCo DUI bust hit the news today but, strangely, local media outlets are politely ignoring the drama. We don't blame them. The Star really isn't the paper it was years ago and there's no...
Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
