Hesperia, CA

Hesperia Fire 70% contained, authorities suspect beehive smoker caused blaze

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago

Updated 3:40 p.m. Tuesday

Firefighters on Tuesday afternoon continued to hold the Hesperia Fire at 95 acres, with 70% containment.The vegetation fire began Monday night in the area of Highway 173 and 138 near Silverwood Lake, according to Cal Fire and San Bernardino County Fire.

No firefighters were injured in the blaze, however, a resident was burned and was transported by ambulance to a trauma center. Their condition is unknown, fire officials reported.

The beehive smoker

One outbuilding was destroyed in the blaze, according to fire officials, who revealed that the fire was started by a suspected beekeeper’s beehive smoker.

Entomologists say beehive smokers are used to calm bees while the beekeeper works around the hive.

It's believed the smoke sends a signal to the bees to consume as much honey as possible in case the fire forces them to abandon the hive. While the colony's defensive response is interrupted, the beekeeper can open the beehive and begin work.

The average smoker has a fire chamber that is filled with flammable material such as wood shavings or dried grass. The material is lit so that it smolders.

The Hesperia Fire

The Hesperia Fire started south of Hwy. 138, jumped the road and began burning north as it was pushed by moderate wind conditions.

With a threat to life and property, firefighters on the ground and by fixed-wing air tankers and helicopters began attacking the fire, which had reached a moderate rate and was fueled by heavy brush and wind.

Firefighters were immediately deployed to one ranch, which was directly threatened by the fire. The property included homes, outbuildings, trailers, barns and multiple fenced areas that housed animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnmlA_0g2ZtM2O00

Mop-up and containment

Firefighters on Tuesday will continue mop-up efforts and the containment of fire lines.

Agencies assisting include San Manuel Fire Department, Apple Valley Fire Protection District, Victorville FD, Chino FD, Ontario FD, Big Bear FD, U.S. Forest Service, SBC Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and CalTrans.

Fire officials reported that cooperating agencies responded with 115 firefighters, 23 brush engines, six water tenders, five chief officers, two bulldozers, three hand crews and multiple fire investigators.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Hesperia Fire 70% contained, authorities suspect beehive smoker caused blaze

Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

