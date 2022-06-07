2022 Clackamas on Tap & Uncorked @ Sara Hite Memorial Rose Garden | Live Music, Food, Beer, Wine, Spirits, Auction

Take an edible and fly a kite, eat something fried, feed the seals, and love every second. Sure, all the cool kids head to Astoria or Manzanita for their coast getaways. You can read about those in the surrounding pages. But face it: Seaside is more fun. Seaside, Oregon, is a magical place where the sunset looks like watermelon saltwater taffy and you can feed sardines to barking, clapping seals at a defunct Gilded Age natatorium. OK, yes, if you ask why the wolf eel is depressed someone might respond, “They just look like that,” and the teens running the vintage carousel a few blocks away might be high. That is the charm of Seaside.

