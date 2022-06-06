ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche wanted in deadly Palm Springs hit-and-run crash located

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Palm Springs police said Monday they have found a Porsche that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian last month.

Jessie Fleury, 39, of San Jacinto, was fatally struck around 6:40 a.m. May 27 near East Palm Canyon and South Broadmoor drives, where he was found lying on a dirt shoulder of the roadway, according to police and the coroner's office.

Fleury was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Jacinto man identified as victim of suspected hit-and-run in Palm Springs

That day, police said they were looking for a red 2012-16 Porsche 911 Carrera with front-end damage. On Monday, they said officers found a vehicle fitting the description, but the registered owner of the vehicle was not cooperating with investigators.

The department's Traffic Division asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information to call them at 760-323-8125.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Porsche wanted in deadly Palm Springs hit-and-run crash located

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

