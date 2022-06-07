ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: This Taste of Cincinnati felt different

Walking down Fifth Street during Taste of Cincinnati felt a little different this year, didn’t it?

Maybe you noticed the new food options: more than half of the 36 restaurants and 19 food trucks were new to Taste this year. Cincinnati’s beer scene is one of the best in the world, and it seemed that you could try dozens of new beers on every block. Maybe you heard a new band because we featured local acts of every genre, and partnered with the Cincinnati Music Accelerator to introduce you to the stars of the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4jcx_0g2ZsgX100

And maybe, just maybe, while you cradled your beer and food, you noticed something different in the air.

It felt so great to be back together, didn’t it? It’s been three years since the last Taste of Cincinnati, and to welcome the event back, you showed up in record numbers. More than 550,000 people were downtown for the Taste. You could tell people were reveling in the fact that their friends and neighbors had packed in on Fifth Street to laugh and eat and dance. The crowd was incredible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFrD8_0g2ZsgX100

The Cincinnati Chamber started producing Taste of Cincinnati more than 40 years ago because we wanted to showcase the great restaurants and food options in our community. We’re proud of that history, and we’re thrilled that 40 years later, food and beer entrepreneurs help define our brand to the world. Our team loves this event, and they work night and day for weeks to make it happen. There’s no place we’d rather be, and no industry we’d rather celebrate than this one.

But we all know the last two years were crushing for the restaurant industry. COVID-19 put restaurants in an uncharted and difficult position. Many found ways to innovate, but others found themselves barely able to survive. That’s why the Cincinnati Chamber and Taste of Cincinnati partnered with the city of Cincinnati to help support our restaurants, food trucks and entrepreneurs with nearly $8 million in grants to help them stay open, keep their employees on staff and invest in more outdoor dining options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPiA1_0g2ZsgX100

There’s a spirit to Taste of Cincinnati every year, but this year was, in fact, different. It was different because we’ve all been through a devastating pandemic and the most trying circumstances in our community. After all of that, we still found our way back to our traditions and our beloved restaurants and breweries.

We got through it, and we’re stronger for it. And every Memorial Day weekend, you can count on us to be back again.

Jill P. Meyer is president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEYJj_0g2ZsgX100

