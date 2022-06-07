ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit police seeing ‘rash of auto thefts’ targeting Kia, Hyundai vehicles

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjRyu_0g2Zsb7O00
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit are dealing with what they’re calling a “rash of auto thefts” over the past several days.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the city’s police department said a number of Kia and Hyundai vehicles were taken from area apartment complexes. Officers arrested some suspects — juveniles or young adults — but are still searching for others.

The post did not say exactly how many vehicles were taken or whether they were later found.

“If you have one of these vehicles, and do not have the ability to park your vehicle in a secure area, we would suggest you add any variety of anti-theft devices to your vehicle,” the post read. “Most modern vehicles have excellent anti-theft devices built into them, but these vehicles listed above have some issues which bad guys are exploiting.”

Police are asking residents to report suspicious behavior, including people hanging around in parking lots.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

25-year-old killed after driving car wrong way at high rate of speed, hitting other car near Harvard

A 25-year-old man driving at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane of traffic was killed after hitting another car head-on near Harvard Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office said. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Harvard Police Department Harvard Fire Protection District and Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District responded around 10:02 p.m. Thursday to the […]
HARVARD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County police pursuit; 2 in custody, 1 vehicle stolen

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody on Thursday, June 9 following a police pursuit in Walworth County. It began around 5:20 a.m. following the report of a vehicle wanted in a series of burglaries. During the pursuit, the suspects abandoned their vehicle and stole another vehicle from a landscape company.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Crime & Safety
Beloit, WI
Cars
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WISN

Police arrest man peeping in children's windows

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater Police Department said it was contacted twice about a man peeping in children's windows on Sunday and Monday. WISN 12 News spoke to two homeowners, near Locust Lane and Jake's Way, who said their homes were targeted. Both homeowners said they have children living in their homes. One homeowner said they saw the man peering into their basement window.
WHITEWATER, WI
1440 WROK

Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit

If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

3-vehicle crash closes State Highway 73 near Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Wis. — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 73 north of Deerfield Thursday evening. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 73 and County Highway BB. ﻿ Officials said an 88-year-old Illinois man was heading west on Highway...
DEERFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kia#Vehicles#Rewritten
nbc15.com

One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials say one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Dane County. Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrived just after 5:20 p.m. to the crash on State Highway 73 and County Highway BB in the Town of Deerfield.
DANE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit burglary suspects arrested after 100mph chase

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Michael Dunaway, 36, and Denise Williams, 32, after a 100 mph pursuit that ended when the suspects crashed into a Rock County Deputy’s squad car, officials said. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were investigating numerous commercial burglaries which have occurred all over the county. Detectives […]
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested after allegedly driving wrong way under the influence in stolen vehicle

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a man early Thursday after they said he drove the wrong way under the influence in a stolen vehicle. Officials said the 62-year-old Madison man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near mile marker 250 just after 1 a.m. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the man as troopers arrived on the scene. An investigation found that the vehicle that the man was driving was reported stolen from Fitchburg Wednesday evening.
FITCHBURG, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee traffic stop, drug bust in District 5

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department posted on social media on Thursday, June 9 about a traffic stop that resulted in a drug bust. Officers from District 5 initiated the traffic stop on Wednesday. During that stop, they recovered nearly 19 pounds of marijuana. Officials say the drugs have a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police searching for west side grill thief

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man who they said stole a grill from a west side business last month. Officials said the theft occurred at around 7:15 p.m. on May 10 in the 8400 block of Excelsior Drive. Surveillance camera footage reportedly shows a man dragging a Weber Genesis grill from the back patio of the...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Hazardous Condition In Rockford, Possible Gas Spill

At this moment it’s not clear what happened, but at around 9:00 this evening the Rockford Fire Department was called to the area of 18th Avenue and 9th Street for a possible gas spill/hazardous situation. Crews from the Rockford Fire Department and the RFD District Chief 2 are currently...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating An Attempted Armed Robbery in Belvidere

UPDATE: Police may know the suspects identity. The Belvidere Police Department needs the publics help. in identifying a suspect of an alleged Attempted Armed Robbery. On Saturday, June 4, 2022 approximately 8:50 p.m. the Belvidere Police Department received a report of an attempted Armed Robbery that took place in the parking lot of Fiesta Market, 400 West Chrysler Drive, Belvidere, Illinois 61008.
nbc15.com

DeForest woman arrested for 5th alleged OWI offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 62-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in DeForest for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence, Wisconsin State Patrol reported. According to officials, this is the woman’s fifth alleged offense. A State Patrol sergeant found the vehicle stopped in the right lane of...
DEFOREST, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy