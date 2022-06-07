Beloit police seeing ‘rash of auto thefts’ targeting Kia, Hyundai vehicles

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit are dealing with what they’re calling a “rash of auto thefts” over the past several days.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the city’s police department said a number of Kia and Hyundai vehicles were taken from area apartment complexes. Officers arrested some suspects — juveniles or young adults — but are still searching for others.

The post did not say exactly how many vehicles were taken or whether they were later found.

“If you have one of these vehicles, and do not have the ability to park your vehicle in a secure area, we would suggest you add any variety of anti-theft devices to your vehicle,” the post read. “Most modern vehicles have excellent anti-theft devices built into them, but these vehicles listed above have some issues which bad guys are exploiting.”

Police are asking residents to report suspicious behavior, including people hanging around in parking lots.

