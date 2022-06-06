ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Maine Business School

Cover picture for the articleWhy would a 57-year-old who lives in Escondido, California, decide to earn his MBA from the University of Maine? A sense of community, history, and flexibility. Jord Thomas, ‘G22, had hit a wall promotion-wise at his job. He works as a production operations supervisor at a recovery firm serving major banks...

Learn how to create habitat for grassland birds June 17

Grab your binoculars and take a guided walk through bobolink habitat at Maine Agricultural and Forest Experiment Station’s Witter Farm Park Street Fields on Friday, June 17, from 9–11 a.m. Amber Roth, assistant professor of forest wildlife management at the University of Maine; Livia Raulinaitis, Maine pollinator and...
UMaine News

Lynn Dwelley: Preparing for a future in counseling. Lynn Dwelley from Lincoln, Maine is a double major in psychology with a concentration in abnormal/social psychology, and in sociology, and a minor in mental health and rehabilitation. Dwelley has received the Maine Top Scholar award and is a James S. Stevens Outstanding Junior. Last year, Dwelley was a research assistant in the Peer Relations Lab, where she spent her time researching literature and coding data from research articles. In the spring semester she was professor Karyn Sporer’s teaching assistant for Sociology 101. During her time at UMaine, Dwelley has taken part in both the Best Buddies program and the Alternative Breaks volunteer group. After she graduates, Dwelley plans to go to the University of Southern Maine to pursue a master’s degree in counseling.
ORONO, ME
UMaine Child Development Learning Center accreditation renewed for five years

The Katherine Miles Durst Child Development Learning Center at the University of Maine was recently reaccredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Reaccreditation means the center meets or exceeds NAEYC standards in 10 areas, including relationships, curriculum, teaching, health and physical environment. The program earned...
ORONO, ME

