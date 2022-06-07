ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Police: Mental health may have contributed to attempted homicide in Poconos

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
Pennsylvania State Police apprehended a man suspected of two attempted homicides that sent a pair of victims to a Bethlehem hospital for "life-threatening and critical injuries" on Saturday.

According to a release issued by PSP's Stroudsburg station, police and multiple EMS workers were dispatched to 485 Wooddale Road at approximately 8:35 p.m. on June 4 for a report of a woman screaming for help and a male who appeared to have been stabbed.

Initial 911 calls indicated that a male, later identified as Matthew Russo, 39, of East Stroudsburg, had fled the area in a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup.

While troopers and EMS workers were en route to the scene, they found the gray Toyota Tacoma crashed in a wooded area off of Wooddale Road near an intersection with Schoolhouse Road, roughly half a mile away from the scene. Russo was found to have a significant wound to his left arm that was profusely bleeding, police noted. Troopers applied a tourniquet to Russo's arm while awaiting EMS workers.

Additional troopers and EMS workers continued to 485 Wooddale Road to find a male victim laying alongside the road in front of 481 Wooddale Road in a semi-responsive state with what appeared to be a significant stab wound. A female victim also appeared with what police say was a serious wound on her left arm.

Due to what was characterized as "life-threatening and critical injuries," EMS workers requested air-medical assistance to transport the victims to St. Luke’s Hospital- Bethlehem, a trauma facility.

Russo was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital- Pocono for treatment. Police note that interviews with Russo indicate that he suffered from mental illness and may have experienced a psychotic episode.

Criminal charges for attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and associated charges have been approved by First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and filed at District Court 43-4-02.

According to Mancuso, Russo was previously arrested due to an incident with his father where "there was some mental health issues." That particular case is pending, Mancuso said.

Mancuso stated that the benchmark for an insanity plea in Pennsylvania is based upon an inability to appreciate the conduct of one's acts, where they do not understand the difference between right and wrong.

'An extremely vulnerable position': Mental health calls are common for police in the Poconos. Is there a better way to respond?

Of interest 'Devastated': An armed drug raid in Pennsylvania seen through a mother's eyes

Whether that standard will apply to Russo, who remains innocent until proven guilty, remains to be seen following the police investigation and a potential series of mental health evaluations, Mancuso said.

"But having said that, this is perhaps another example of the continuing failure of our society to adequately address mental health concerns," Mancuso said. "Resource-wise, many of our state hospitals were closed down in Pennsylvania. When we do have cases where there's a mental health component, sometimes we see in the inability of defendants to be competent to stand trial. And when we have those cases, there are resources to help make them competent in the state mental health system, but there's really nothing for long term for treatment."

Mancuso noted that there are no preventative services for people in similar situations, in addition to a lack of resources for those with mental health issues that have served prison time, and that they "are kind of left to their own devices."

"The criminal law can help protect the public by keeping an offender out of society who might have mental health issues and might be dangerous. But then, when it comes to an eventual release, or supervised release, you know, things aren't really up to speed here. And that's not just Pennsylvania, that's pretty much nationwide," Mancuso said.

Trooper Justin M. Leri of Troop N's Criminal Investigation Unit is conducting the investigation.

As of Monday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police at the Stroudsburg station noted that the investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Police: Mental health may have contributed to attempted homicide in Poconos

