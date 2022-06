To say that boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya has had a rocky relationship with Dana White would be an understatement. The boxing Hall of Famer has traded numerous verbal jabs with the UFC President over the years. During the debut MMA show for Golden Boy Promotions, De La Hoya bashed White over the issue of fighter pay. The former multi-division title holder held what would turn out to be the first and only MMA event under the promotion right in conflict with UFC Fight Night 141 in November 2018.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO